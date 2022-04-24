ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Over $96K raised during ‘Support Ukraine Day’ event

By Richard Roman
 3 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, Glennpeter Jewelers hosted a telethon fundraiser live on NEWS10 ABC to help with the humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. The telecast event raised over $96,000 for those affected by the conflict in Ukraine.

Glennpeter Jewelers will be donating all proceeds to the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America they said. The family-owned and operated business will continue to accept donations through the end of April.

“We couldn’t be more humbled by the support demonstrated by our local community these past few weeks as we put our event together,” said Jeff Weiss and Tracy Lewis of Glennpeter Jewelers. “And the love and kindness shown to the people of Ukraine during yesterday’s fundraiser are truly amazing. A heartfelt thank you to everyone who donated.”

Anyone who wishes to make a donation can do so by scanning the Support Ukraine Day QR code . Glennpeter said this event could not have been possible without the help of others in the community who were so willing to help.

