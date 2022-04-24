1 taken to hospital after stabbing near Kings Island

MASON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was stabbed at Camp Cedar near Kings Island late Saturday night.

According to Sergeant Jack Simpson with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, one person was stabbed around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday at Camp Cedar.

The victim was transported to the hospital, however, their condition is unknown at this time.

Simpson reported that one person is in custody in relation to the incident.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.