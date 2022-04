Colorado Rockies DH Connor Joe went 1-for-4 at the plate on Monday, hitting a leadoff home run along with striking out once in the Rockies' 8-2 loss to the Phillies. Joe hit yet another leadoff home run this year as he is now at four so far this season which is good for 23rd in the league. The 29 year old is batting .322 so far this season and has an OPS of 1.039 which is good for 11th in the league. Joe is having his best season and it is just his third season in the MLB, managers should expect big things of the first basemen.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO