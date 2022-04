Beats Fit Pro are true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds that work just as well with Android devices as they do with iPhones. The Beats Fit Pro are just as easy to use with an Android device as they are with an iPhone. It seems Apple-owned Beats is trying to appeal to a wider market, and it's working. The Beats Fit Pro fit well with multiple ear tips and a fit test. Sound quality is good for athletes who enjoy some boosted bass, and it's great for every day use too. The main factors holding the Beats Fit Pro back from gold are the price tag and ANC issues.

