Mecklenburg County, NC

Early voting begins in Mecklenburg County

 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Uo8Rs_0fIdrq6600

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – In Mecklenburg County, you can both register and vote at election locations beginning this week. You need identification such as a driver’s license and one other proof of where you live, such as a water bill or lease to register.

