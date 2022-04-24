ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

LAUREL PARK PICKS AND PONDERINGS: APR. 24, 2022

By John Piassek
theracingbiz.com
 3 days ago

3-6-2-1 Eight races wrap up the racing week. #3 Surya (2/1) ran impressively on debut, coming from far out of it to duel in the stretch and lose by a head. She adds lasix for her first start since November 14, and should be primed for a big one despite the...

www.theracingbiz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Augusta Free Press

Top favorite horses for the 2022 Kentucky Derby

The famous annual Kentucky Derby is one of the things horse race fans look forward to since it is the only time they can see the derby lineup that prepared this competition the most. For this year’s 2022 Kentucky Derby, there are horses that you must check out. White...
ANIMALS
CBS Sports

Kentucky Derby odds, picks, field 2022: Messier, Epicenter predictions by expert who called Medina Spirit

The first leg of the Triple Crown will be decided when the 2022 Kentucky Derby gets underway from Churchill Downs on Saturday, May 7. Dating back to 1875, the Kentucky Derby is the longest-running sporting event in the United States. In fact, the Kentucky Derby 2022 will be the 148th edition of the Run for the Roses. According to the latest 2022 Kentucky Derby odds, Epicenter is the 5-1 favorite to cross the finish line first. Other 2022 Kentucky Derby contenders include Messier (6-1), Taiba (6-1), Zandon (6-1) and Mo Donegal (8-1). Before you make any Kentucky Derby 2022 predictions, you'll want to see what astute racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu's 2022 Kentucky Derby picks and analysis.
SPORTS
CBS Sports

2022 Kentucky Derby odds, top predictions: Expert who called last year's Derby Day winner issues picks

Racing fans caught a glimpse of two 2022 Kentucky Derby horses on April 9, when Zandon hit the gas on the final turn and passed Smile Happy in the Blue Grass Stakes. Zandon is one of three horses that come into the 148th Run for the Roses at 6-1 in the latest 2022 Kentucky Derby odds, while Smile Happy checks in at 14-1. With the Kentucky Derby 2022 set for Saturday, May 7 at Churchill Downs, time is running out to decide whether either should be among your 2022 Kentucky Derby bets. Other favorites in the 2022 Kentucky Derby field include Epicenter (5-1), Taiba (6-1), Messier (6-1) and Mo Donegal (8-1). With the Kentucky Derby 2022 featuring the largest field in North American racing, you'll want to see what astute racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2022 Kentucky Derby picks.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laurel Park#Tampa Bay Downs#Gulfstream Park#Preakness Stakes#Turfway Park#Laurel Park Picks#Ponderings#Fillies#Lasix
CBS LA

Second horse dies in 2 days at Santa Anita Park

Another racehorse died Tuesday after suffering a training injury at Santa Anita Park marking the track's fifth horse death this year and the second in two days.Cayton Kid, a 4-year-old filly owned by Huston Racing Stables and Kyle Ferraro, died after suffering a training injury at the Arcadia track.The filly, trained by Gary Stute, had seven starts and one first-place finish in her career on April 10.On Monday, a 3-year-old filly named Magnolia suffered what was described as a "musculoskeletal" injury and was euthanized, according to the California Horse Racing Board and the track.Track officials noted that the number of fatalities is a sharp dropoff from 2019 when 42 horses died at the facility.Last year, 12 horses died at the Arcadia track and 17 horses died the year before. Of the deaths that occurred at the track this year, four occurred during training and one happened during a race.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WTVQ

Keeneland April Horses of Racing Age Sale this Friday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Keeneland will conduct its April Horses of Racing Age Sale on Friday, April 29, closing day of the Spring Meet. A total of 103 offerings, including a share in the stallion Upstart and 11 horses in the latest round of supplements, are cataloged to the sale, which is scheduled to begin at approximately 6:30 p.m. ET.
LEXINGTON, KY
WBKO

D. Wayne Lukas Speaks On Baffert Suspension

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Things seem the same on the backside a couple weeks out from the Derby. The contenders galloping around the Churchill Downs track under the watchful eye of their trainers, but there’s something missing...Bob Baffert. “It’s pretty strange. You know, he’s always well represented, and when he shows up you know he’s going to be tough to beat,” said trainer Todd Pletcher.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
Mashed

How To Make An Oaks Lily, The Official Cocktail Of The Kentucky Oaks

Get your floppy hats, bowties, and fascinators ready! Each May, as spring is in full swing in the U.S., people from all over the world travel to Louisville, Kentucky to watch 20 horses and jockeys race to the finish line. The tradition has been embedded in American culture since it began in 1875, according to the event's official website.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Daily Mail

Willie Mullins will consider a challenge for the King George VI Chase with Allaho after the 6-5 favourite shut down doubts by seeing off the Clan Des Obeaux in the Punchestown Gold Cup

Trainer Willie Mullins will consider a challenge for the King George VI Chase at Kempton with Allaho after the giant gelding stepped up to three miles and romped to a 15-length win in the Punchestown Gold Cup on Wednesday. The 6-5 favourite had been imperious when winning the last two...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy