A new type of Dollar General is coming to the location of the former Save A Lot store on E. Iron Avenue. The Dollar General Corporation announced Thursday that it plans to relocate its downtown Salina store from 140 S. Santa Fe Avenue to 511 E. Iron Avenue by early summer. The new location will be a DG Market, the first of its kind in Kansas, and will offer fresh meats and produce, as well as home décor and an expanded party preparation selection, in addition to the regular brands and products Dollar General is know to carry.

5 DAYS AGO