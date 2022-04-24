ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Police: Bronx man arrested for murder of girlfriend in Essex County

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago
A man from the Bronx was arrested in connection to the murder of his girlfriend in Essex County.

In March, family and friends said they couldn't reach Candy Torres by phone.

When one relative went to Belleville, they found her unresponsive.

Torres was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy determined she died from blunt force trauma.

Police arrested her boyfriend Johnny Rivera, of the Bronx, in connection to the incident.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Police#The Bronx#Violent Crime
