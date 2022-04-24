Police: Bronx man arrested for murder of girlfriend in Essex County
A man from the Bronx was arrested in connection to the murder of his girlfriend in Essex County.
In March, family and friends said they couldn't reach Candy Torres by phone.
When one relative went to Belleville, they found her unresponsive.
Torres was pronounced dead at the scene.
An autopsy determined she died from blunt force trauma.
Police arrested her boyfriend Johnny Rivera, of the Bronx, in connection to the incident.
