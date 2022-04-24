ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, MA

Arlington is facing a housing crisis: Experts, residents explain their views

By Katie Mogg
YourArlington
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArlington is an extremely desirable place to live. The price [of housing] is high because it's a very limited inventory, and the less you have of something, the more precious it is . . . It is challenging to find affordable places to live . . . .”. --...

www.yourarlington.com

Comments / 3

Related
Boston

Here’s how Mayor Wu is planning to turn renters into homebuyers

“Homeownership is so critical to our goals and our future as a city.”. As part of Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s operating budget proposal and federal spending plan that were filed earlier this month, the city prioritized using funds to address Boston’s housing crisis and expand affordable homeownership. In a press conference with other community leaders on Tuesday, Wu highlighted the proposal to invest $106 million in homeownership opportunities for Boston residents over three years.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

AG Settles Housing Discrimination Cases In Boston, Canton, Ashland, Wellesley

BOSTON (CBS) – The office of Attorney General Maura Healey settled four cases against real estate companies, earlier this month, alleging they refused to rent to recipients of federal housing assistance known as Section 8. The alleged incidents took place in Ashland, Canton, Boston, and Wellesley. “Ensuring access to safe and affordable housing for all of our residents has always been one of the biggest priorities of my office,” Healey wrote in a statement. WBZ-TV spoke with Jan, who says her loved one is an alleged victim in one of the cases. Jan said she and her family want to remain anonymous...
BOSTON, MA
Beth Torres

Massachusetts Sanderson Place offers seniors affordable housing starting at $838 for one-bedroom units

Thirty-three newly built affordable housing apartments located in Sunderland, Massachusetts will soon be available to seniors. The Franklin County Regional Housing and Redevelopment Authority recently announced the availability of senior apartments in the Sanderson Place development. To be eligible, the head of household must be 62 years of age or older.
SUNDERLAND, MA
CBS Boston

Boston Ranked 4th ‘Most Livable’ City In America By AARP

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston and multiple other Massachusetts cities scored highly on a recent AARP ranking of the “Most Livable U.S. Cities” for 2022. Boston came in fourth among large cities with half a million or more residents, behind top-ranked San Francisco, New York and Washington, D.C. AARP said it looked at factors that are important to adults 50 and over, including housing, neighborhoods, transportation, environment, opportunity, health and engagement. Boston scored highest for its quality of transportation, health policies and neighborhoods. For mid-size cities with populations between 100,000 and 500,000, Cambridge came in second after Alexandria, Virginia. And in the category of small cities, Massachusetts had four of the top five finishers. Watertown was ranked second, followed by Belmont, Arlington and Somerville. Click here for the full ranking.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arlington, MA
Business
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Government
Local
Massachusetts Real Estate
City
Lexington, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Arlington, MA
Government
Arlington, MA
Real Estate
City
Arlington, MA
WSBS

Have You Seen Blue Trees in Massachusetts? What Does This Mean?

The color blue has many meanings. For example, in a previous post, we mentioned that a blue porch light may mean a few things including spreading autism awareness as April is Autism Awareness Month, and the color blue is associated with autism. You can find out other reasons why you would display a blue porch light by going here. Also, you may have seen around the Halloween season, that some candy buckets are blue. Most likely the reason for this is the child carrying the blue bucket is autistic. You can read more about the blue candy buckets by going here. The color blue certainly has many meanings.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
94.9 HOM

The Most Stereotypical Massachusetts Driver Was Seen on the Maine Turnpike

Usually between Memorial Day Weekend and Labor Day Weekend, drivers and especially out-of-state license plates are seen scattered all over the Maine Turnpike since Vacationland is such a destination during the summer months, especially on weekends. However, even off-season and during the work week, people (and license plates) from away are seen making their way up and down the Turnpike on the daily (myself included, since I drive up from New Hampshire every morning).
MAINE STATE
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Newton, Massachusetts

Adidas and Nike have ruled the modern sneaker market for a long time. However, New Balance is a lesser-known company that has produced quality sneakers since 1906. Nevertheless, it became a household name, and it continues to gain more popularity among runners and lacrosse players.
NEWTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Public Housing#Housing Corporation#Housing Affordability#Arlington S Select Board
Itemlive.com

Nahant battles feds over historic home

NAHANT — The Town and a federal agency are in a tussle over an historic Little Nahant Road home, with both sides saying they are owed money from financial agreements The post Nahant battles feds over historic home appeared first on Itemlive.
NAHANT, MA
Itemlive.com

Saugus Iron Works issues a challenge

SAUGUS — Iron Works National Historic Site invites residents and visitors to participate in the City Nature Challenge event on Sunday.  “It’s really a very level no-pressure way to connect The post Saugus Iron Works issues a challenge appeared first on Itemlive.
SAUGUS, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Boston

Mayor Wu on Boston’s COVID thresholds and the school mask mandate

Mayor Wu answered some important COVID-19-related questions on Monday. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu answered two pressing questions about how the city is handling COVID-19 Monday on WBUR‘s Radio Boston. In her monthly “Mondays with the Mayor” segment, Tiziana Dearing asked Wu to clarify what the city’s established COVID-19 monitoring...
BOSTON, MA
WSBS

This is the Healthiest County in Massachusetts, Check Out the Top Ten

Berkshire County has plenty of options when it comes to getting outside and exercising, plus a bevy of gyms and studios for those who want to stay indoors. Couple those options with farm-to-table restaurants and health-conscious eateries up and down the county, there is really no excuse not to live a healthy and active lifestyle living in The Berkshires. But just how healthy is Berkshire County?
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Boston Globe

10 beautiful beach houses on the market, just in time for summer

Summer will soon arrive in Massachusetts, and with it the annual frenzied flight to the Cape and other beach towns. If trends continue, it’s likely to be a warm summer, making the cool, coastal housing market that much hotter. Memorial Day, the unofficial start to summer in the region, is just over a month away, and in today’s crazy market it’s never too soon to start looking for the perfect seaside sanctuary. Here are 10 stunning waterfront properties on the market now:
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

This North End restaurant is not offering outdoor dining: Here’s why

BOSTON — A restaurant owner in Boston's North End neighborhood has decided not to offer outdoor dining this year while others are begrudgingly going through with outdoor dining. A number of North End restaurant owners expressed outrage over the $7,500 fee they are facing for offering outdoor dining, a...
BOSTON, MA
WUPE

Know When You Can Mow in Massachusetts!

Spring is here, grass is beginning to grow, and before you know it people will be out mowing lawns. I remember when I lived in Pittsfield, I was woken up once by a neighbor mowing his lawn. I looked at the clock and saw that it was around 6:30am. First I swore. Then I tried to get back to sleep. And then I started wondering if there were rules about mowing your lawn too early (or too late). Obviously during the summer it gets real hot, and most people don’t want to be mowing lawns in the scorching afternoon sun, so the coolest times to mow are early or late in the day. But, are there rules about how early or late you can do it?
PITTSFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy