KCCI Archive: Steve Miller Band rocked Des Moines in 1998

VILLISCA, Iowa — The Villisca Axe Murder House is probably the most notorious home in Iowa. In 1912, six children and two adults were murdered in the house. The home itself is now said to be haunted. In 1996, KCCI was there as the home was renovated into a...
NEVADA, Iowa — A family in Nevada says their missing teen has been found. Jacob Ruby is 16. His mom tells KCCI he has been missing since Wednesday. He was last seen leaving in a Ford with no plates. He has since been found safe.
Longtime KSTP anchor and reporter Jessica Miles has announced she'll be leaving the station to spend more time with her family. "After nearly 19 years, I've made the very difficult decision to leave my position here at 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS," she announced during Monday's broadcast. Miles, a mother of three,...
A former Iowa City physician has been charged by the Iowa Board of Medicine with professional incompetence. Dr. Shafik N. Wassef, a 38-year-old Iowa-licensed physician who formerly practiced in Iowa City, is charged by the board with four violations of the rules governing the practice of medicine in Iowa. They include professional incompetence related to […]
The post Former Iowa City doctor accused of professional incompetence appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A cold case investigation involving a Sioux Falls man is not over. Last November, KELOLAND Investigates reported a judge ruled that Algene Vossen, 80, was mentally incompetent to stand trial for the murder of a Willmar, Minnesota, woman back in 1974. Prosecutors immediately filed...
One of the biggest mistakes I've ever made was moving to Iowa. I honestly can't believe what I've got myself into. I don't know what to do with all of the extra time I have, not having to sit in traffic, or all of the money I've saved because housing is affordable here.
Every once in a while, you come across something from a bygone era. That's what it feels like for anyone who happens to stumble upon this Iowa road. The fact that this road still exists is pretty remarkable. Just make sure you have the proper vehicle if you're thinking of driving it.
No one ever wants to be faced with the death of a beloved furry companion. Unfortunately, it happens. When it does, you very well could want to have a small ceremony, followed by a backyard burial. But can you legally do this?. I was inspired to dive into Iowa when...
DES MOINES, Iowa — A beloved Beaverdale restaurant is closing its doors for good. The Rice Bowl Restaurant made that announcement on Facebook. It says it's closing after the death of Rice Bowl matriarch Mee Jane Lee. Staff members say this wasn't an easy decision. They thanked customers for...
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man has been charged with first-degree murder after a deadly shooting at a Des Moines hotel Saturday night. Des Moines Police spokesman Sgt. Paul Parizek said a 54-year-old man was found wounded after the shooting Saturday night, and he died Sunday at a hospital. KCCI reported that the shooting happened in the parking lot of an AmericInn Hotel. Parizek said Eric Lewis Stricklin of West Des Moines was detained at the scene of the shooting and later charged with first-degree murder. The name of the victim was not immediately released Sunday.
In a world where any move you make, smart or dumb, can be filmed in an instant and spread across social media even quicker, a group of kids with intentions to "go viral" is going to suffer the cost, literally. Or at least, their parents are. Here was the scene...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley is calling for an investigation into an Iowa post office. According to KCRG, two employees at the Cedar Rapid's United States Postal Service claimed their co-workers made sexual comments about them on a daily basis. Now USPS says it's investigating all...
Andrew Woolfolk, popularly known for being Earth, Wind & Fire's longtime saxophonist, has passed away at the age of 71; what was his cause of death?. Fellow bandmate Philip Bailey took to Instagram to confirm the tragic news and recalled their early years, saying they met in High School and quickly became friends and bandmates.
Police in Meskwaki Nation have shared an arrest report and a sort of Public Service Announcement you should be aware of. "We want to inform you of a public safety and law enforcement matter that came to our attention today," the department wrote on Facebook. "The possessor of this firearm was a felon prohibited from possessing firearms and was previously convicted for possessing firearms."
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — A Marion church building devastated by the 2020 derecho will get new life. The building in Uptown was originally home to Marion Methodist Church until they moved to their new facility, KCRG reports. Then, about a year before the derecho, the congregation from the Pentecostals of Greater Cedar Rapids moved in. Since the storm, the church has sat empty.
DES MOINES, Iowa — Heavy rain parked over central Iowa Friday morning, bringing flood warnings and standing water. Huxley reported flash flooding and standing water in streets. Adam Orgler shared flooding photos with KCCI. In Polk City, Tonya Goodall reported flooding in backyards. In the metro, the heavy rain...
In 2015 it was named the best burger in Iowa. In 2018 it was named a top 15 burger restaurant in the nation. Now, after a 14-year run in Iowa City, the burners have been turned off, and the doors have been closed. Shorts Burger and Shine have closed their...
DES MOINES, Iowa – Young people gathered to discuss the meaning of justice and belonging. The event, Justice and Belonging, was held at The Studio in Windsor Heights. Democratic candidate for governor Diedre DeJear along with faith leaders made an appearance over Zoom. The creators of the Urban Impact Show organized the forum to encourage […]
As the weather finally begins to warm, everyone in the state of Iowa that loves to fish has that excitement growing in them. The kind that comes with knowing it's time to pack up your fishing gear and head to your favorite spot to try to land a big one. Maybe, just maybe, this is the year you'll catch a fish big enough to get yourself on this heralded list of the biggest fish caught in Iowa, for each species.
This list is based on prior customer reviews. Cedar Rapids is a thriving hub of culture and arts, boasting many restaurants serving varied dishes. Whether you are looking for Cuban food or classic American fare, there is something for everyone. Let’s get started!
Comments / 0