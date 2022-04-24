The Top 5 Plays from Game 3 Between the Celtics and Nets

View the original article to see embedded media.

From Daniel Theis' thunderous throwdown to Derrick White's touchdown pass to Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown turning a steal into a two-handed flush at the other end, then burying a deep three and losing Patty Mills on a step-back jumper, here are the top five plays from Game 3 between the Celtics and Nets.

Daniel Theis' Thunderous Throwdown

The Nets are in a zone defense that initially kept the Celtics from getting in a rhythm offensively. But in the play above, when Jayson Tatum drives, Andre Drummond is solely focused on preventing him from getting to the rim. He's not aware of where Daniel Theis is, and he pays for that as Tatum threads a bounce pass between Drummond and Bruce Brown to Theis, who hammers home a one-handed jam.

Derrick White's Touchdown to Tatum

It starts with a missed three by Bruce Brown and the Celtics keeping the Nets off the glass. After Tatum contests the shot, he leaks out, and when Derrick White secures the board, he immediately looks up the floor and delivers a perfect pass that hits Tatum in stride. The three-time All-Star then scoops in a layup while taking a shove from Brown that results in him going hard into the stanchion.

Jaylen Brown Picks off the Pass from Blake Griffin, Rocks the Rim at the Other End

Jaylen Brown does a great job getting into the passing lane to intercept Blake Griffin's swing pass. Then, he pokes the ball ahead, avoids the foul from Griffin while tight roping the sideline, and finishes with a powerful two-handed flush.

Jaylen Brown from Deep

In a part of a fun sequence where Brown and Griffin went shot for shot, Brown dribbles between his legs a few times, then casually steps back and swishes a three from 25-feet out.

Jaylen Brown Distances Himself from Patty Mills

First, Brown shakes Patty Mills with a behind-the-back dribble, but with Seth Curry helping, there isn't a lane for him to attack. As a result, he brings the ball to the top of the key, then loses Mills again, this time with a step-back move that gets him an open jumper he knocks down.

