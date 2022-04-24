Tyson Fury v Dillian Whyte: Fury on retirement after impressive Wembley Stadium knockout

Tyson Fury has revealed that heavyweight rival Derek Chisora lost his house in a bet with fellow boxer Joseph Parker after insisting Dillian Whyte would win the Wembley Stadium fight by knockout.Fury stopped Whyte in the sixth round to defend his WBC title in front of 94,000 fans on Saturday night.But in the lead-up to the highly-anticipated clash, Chisora, who has lost to both Fury and Whyte twice, was convinced the challenger was going to come out victorious.Speaking on talkSPORT, he said: "This is the whole reason we love boxing. The guys you think are not going to win, they...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO