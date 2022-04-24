Some Chinese state banks will cut deposit rates on Monday - sources

* KOSPI slightly up, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, April 28 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares were flat on Thursday, following a sharp drop in the previous session, as investors maintained a cautious stance and focused on corporate earnings results. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The benchmark KOSPI was flat at 2,643.51, as of 0140 GMT, after dropping 1.1% to a six-week low in the previous session. ** Shares of Samsung Electronics fell 0.62% after the technology giant reported a 51% surge in quarterly profit, in line with the company's earlier estimate, but cautioned that component shortages will likely continue in the second half. ** Chipmaker SK Hynix was trading flat, while battery maker LG Energy Solution lost 1.08%. ** Risk appetite has been fairly tepid this week as investors brace for an aggressive rate hike by the U.S. Federsal Reserve and as strict COVID-19 curbs in China led to concerns over economic slowdown. ** Each stock is showing a varying performance based on first-quarter results, and this trend is likely to continue until the next FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) meeting, said Kiwoom Securities' analyst Kim Sae-hun. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 11.7 billion won ($9.23 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted 0.09% lower at 1,266.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform . ** South Korea's finance minister warned on Thursday of steps to stabilise the local foreign exchange market if needed, saying the won's decline in recent days had been too fast. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,266.9 per dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,266.5. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds was unchanged at 105.54. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 3.5 basis points to 2.903%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 3.9 basis points to 3.202%. ($1 = 1,267.1100 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
