3 juveniles arrested after police pursuit ends in crash into Des Moines home

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa — A police pursuit through Des Moines' Beaverdale neighborhood ended after three juvenile suspects crashed a vehicle into a...

Western Iowa Today

Two arrested following a pursuit in Montgomery County

(Montgomery Co.) Two people were charged following a pursuit in Montgomery County Friday evening. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says at approximately 11:18 p.m., Deputies conducted a traffic stop at L Avenue and Highway 48. During the investigation the vehicle, driven by Alexis Hannah Free of Fort Collins, Colorado, sped away from Deputies. A pursuit started northbound on Highway 48 reaching speeds of approximately 115 mph. The vehicle entered Griswold and began driving into residential areas. The passenger, Rene Telesforo Valdivia of Fort Collins, Colorado, exited the vehicle and began to run from Deputies on foot. Deputies continued to pursue the vehicle about a half mile longer where it came to a stop on Highway 48 in front of the Griswold High School.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WHO 13

Des Moines bathroom assault suspects identified

UPDATE — 3:27 P.M. Des Moines Police say the three men have been identified and are cooperating with police. ——— DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects they say assaulted a man in a convenience store bathroom earlier this month. The assault happened on April 2nd, just […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Update: Missing Iowa teen has been found

NEVADA, Iowa — A family in Nevada says their missing teen has been found. Jacob Ruby is 16. His mom tells KCCI he has been missing since Wednesday. He was last seen leaving in a Ford with no plates. He has since been found safe.
NEVADA, IA
Law & Crime

‘You Like It Right There’: Florida Teacher Arrested and Fired After Video Appears to Show Her Hitting Middle Schooler with Broken Broomstick

A Florida middle school teacher was arrested after allegedly attacking one of her students with the handle of a broken metal broom. Cyntyche Darling Lundy, 49, stands accused of one count of felony child abuse. A warrant was recently issued for her arrest by the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office and she was arrested on April 22, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Eight People Arrested in Undercover Drug Sting

(Marshalltown, IA) — Eight people have been arrested as part of an undercover investigation by Iowa Drug Task Force agents in Marshalltown and the surrounding area. According to a press release from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, three Marshalltown residents were taken into custody Wednesday at a home on North Center Street, and three others were arrested at a home on South Third Avenue. Charges include possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and parole violations. A seventh person was arrested in Hampton and charged with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia, while and eighth person was arrested in Wellsburg on a failure to appear warrant.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa man charged with murder after Des Moines shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man has been charged with first-degree murder after a deadly shooting at a Des Moines hotel Saturday night. Des Moines Police spokesman Sgt. Paul Parizek said a 54-year-old man was found wounded after the shooting Saturday night, and he died Sunday at a hospital. KCCI reported that the shooting happened in the parking lot of an AmericInn Hotel. Parizek said Eric Lewis Stricklin of West Des Moines was detained at the scene of the shooting and later charged with first-degree murder. The name of the victim was not immediately released Sunday.
97X

“Smith and Meth-son”: Iowa Police Share Photos of Seized Homemade Gun

Police in Meskwaki Nation have shared an arrest report and a sort of Public Service Announcement you should be aware of. "We want to inform you of a public safety and law enforcement matter that came to our attention today," the department wrote on Facebook. "The possessor of this firearm was a felon prohibited from possessing firearms and was previously convicted for possessing firearms."
IOWA STATE
TODAY.com

Arby’s manager facing charges after allegedly throwing hot grease on customer

An Alabama Arby's manager is facing criminal charges and a civil lawsuit after she allegedly dumped hot grease on a drive-thru customer, leaving the victim with severe burns. On Saturday, the Hueytown Police department posted a press release on its Facebook page that said officers had responded to a report of an altercation between an employee and a customer at a local Arby’s.
HUEYTOWN, AL
Western Iowa Today

Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Report; Council Bluffs man arrested following a pursuit in Oakland

(Pottawattamie Co.) A Council Bluffs man was arrested following a pursuit that began in Oakland on Sunday. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office says at approximately 8:20 p.m. a Deputy observed a Honda Accord traveling westbound on Linden Avenue with no tail lights illuminated. The Deputy then attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle at the intersection of N Highway Street and Linden Avenue in Oakland. The vehicle took off and a pursuit ensued. Stop sticks were successfully deployed and made positive contact with the vehicle. The vehicle eventually came to a stop and the driver, 35-year-old Joshua Lloyd Long, was taken into custody without further incident. Long was charged with Reckless Driving, Driving While License Denied, Suspended Cancelled or Revoked, Possession of a Controlled Substance (Marijuana) 1st Offense, Eluding While Exceeding Speed Limit by 25 mph or more, Possession of Burglar Tools, Violation of Probation (2 counts), Criminal Mischief 2nd, and Persons Ineligible to carry Dangerous Weapons.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

DMPD: 2 sisters reported missing have been found safe

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police said two young girls who were reported missing Sunday night have been found safe. Police tweeted that 7-year-old Nyakhor Guang and her sister, 11-year-old Nyabiey Guang, were last seen in the Union Park neighborhood. "Both children were found healthy and well after...
DES MOINES, IA

