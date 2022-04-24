Sen. Blumenthal pushes for $10B in emergency spending to prevent next wave of COVID

Sen. Richard Blumenthal says he'll be pushing for $10 billion in emergency spending to prevent the next wave of COVID-19 cases.

"The Congress has an obligation to act and provide this $10 billion. We've waited too long for the money that's necessary for local communities and states to do the vaccinations, testing, all of the nuts and bolts of the next campaign against the next wave,” he says.

Blumenthal says he hopes for strong bipartisan support for the plan.