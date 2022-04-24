ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kudos to the Republican candidates who respect Pennsylvania voters | PennLive Editorial

By PennLive Editorial Board
 3 days ago
In celebration of American democracy, we send kudos to the five Republican candidates in the May primary for governor who stood before the people of Pennsylvania at last week’s debate at Gettysburg College to clearly state what they stand for and why. Jake Corman, Joe Gale, Charlie Gerow,...

Dennis Kiernan
3d ago

with the way the media is, I don't trust anything that they say, I'll vote for whom I wish to, and no reporter is going to sway my vote

robert
3d ago

let me guess, they all mentioned how much they love trump, they want to build a wall around PA, they don't want courses that aren't taught in PA, to be taught, and the used the term radical democrats alot.

Judith???
3d ago

Hey true as far as I'm concerned NO SHOW NO VOTE. Barletta has been a lame duck seems he doesn't really care as he did the first time he ran.

