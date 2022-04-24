Volunteers Help Clean Mill Street Dam & Owasco Outlet

One of the last active lighthouses in the country is in Central New York and it now has new owners. The Braddock Point Lighthouse is one of the finest properties on any Great Lake in the region. It's in Bogus Point, once a drop-off point for counterfeit smugglers coming across Lake Ontario from Canada. The lighthouse had the brightest light on the lake when it was built in 1895, covering 14 miles. By the 1950s the lighthouse was closed and left neglected. Local children even considered it haunted.

REAL ESTATE ・ 1 DAY AGO