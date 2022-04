I’m a sucker for a good spa day. I love trying new beauty treatments and I’m always open to the next new idea. Vampire facial? Sign me up. VI Peels? Yes, please. However, I wonder if this one will have you shaking your head or wondering where to sign up? What if I told you that on your next spa day you could have your feet eaten by a living creature?

WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO