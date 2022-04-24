Metro to close Charlotte Avenue testing site Friday

One of Metro's two Covid-19 testing and vaccination sites is closing later this week on Charlotte Avenue.

It comes after a significant decrease in infections within the area. Currently, more than sixty percent of Davidson County is fully vaccinated.

Thanks to a partnership between Meharry Medical College, Nashville Office of Emergency Management and Metro Public Health, volunteers were able to help thousands.

Since the site opened in September, staff worked a total of almost 36,000 hours, provided more than 39,000 Covid tests and administered almost 12,000 Covid vaccinations.

The community has from Monday until Friday this week to visit this location from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. until it closes April 29.

Metro’s second location at the former Kmart on Murfreesboro Pike is still open and will remain open for the foreseeable future Mondays-Fridays from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Long lines and wait times are a thing of the past. Metro Health said the need has significantly dropped at that location as well. Vaccinations at both sites fell to around 10 per day and total testing declined to less than 100 per day since March.

Meharry Medical College leaders said the progress against the pandemic and closing the Charlotte Avenue site shows promise in the Nashville community in moving forward against the pandemic.

Metro will also offer pop up testing and vaccinations clinics throughout the community as well.