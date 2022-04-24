ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House fire in Normanton accidentally started by brazier

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn investigation into a fire at a row of terraced houses has found it was accidental, started by a garden brazier placed too close to a garage. Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the blaze on Blackmore Road, Normanton, just...

www.bbc.com

Crews tackle 'ferocious' fire at Harlow sausage factory

A large fire at a sausage factory tackled by 70 firefighters from across Essex and Hertfordshire has damaged 60% of the building. Essex Fire and Rescue said the blaze, which broke out at Riverway Foods in River Way in Harlow at 05:20 BST on Tuesday, also caused the roof to partially collapse.
Canford Heath fire was started deliberately, fire service says

A large heath fire that resulted in homes being evacuated is believed to have been started deliberately. Dozens of firefighters battled for hours on Saturday night to bring the flames at Canford Heath in Poole, Dorset, under control. The fire service said it believed the blaze was "caused deliberately with...
'Miracle' teen recovering after Leek van crash

The family of a man who was believed to have suffered fatal injuries after being involved in a road traffic accident said it is a "miracle" he is alive. Lewis Roberts, 19, was struck by a van on Broad Street in Leek in March 2021. At one point the family...
Boy, 13, dies after Northfield crash

A boy has died after he was critically injured in a crash with a car in Birmingham. The 13-year-old was riding his bike on Groveley Lane, Northfield, at 20:15 BST on Friday when the collision happened, West Midlands Police said. He died on Saturday and officers said his family were...
Wind turbine in Thorney damaged by fire

A wind turbine has been severely damaged by a fire. The turbine burst into flames at about 17:45 BST on Sunday, at French Drove in Thorney, in the Cambridgeshire fens. Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service sent crews from Crowland and Deeping Market to the fire, which had taken hold on one of two wind turbines on farmland.
Husband and wife found dead with ‘DNR’ written on their foreheads ‘took their own lives’ inquest hears

A retired company director and his wife took their own lives having decided to die together because of their poor health, an inquest heard.Peter Norris, 75, and his retired teacher wife Marguerite, 74, were found dead in separate bedrooms at their detached home in Modbury, Ivybridge, Devon on 8 April last year.Both had written DNR - meaning ‘Do Not Resuscitate’ - on their foreheads and had informed written to their solicitor detailing their intentions, Plymouth, Torbay and South Devon Coroner’s Court heard.Devon and Cornwall Police had been alerted by neighbours who had not seen the couple for several days.Detectives discovered...
Millionaire who illegally built huge ‘man cave’ buys neighbouring homes to stop council tearing it down

A millionaire who illegally built “Britain's best man cave” has reportedly bought neighbours’ homes to stop the council from tearing it down. Graham Wildin, 69, allegedly bought the surrounding homes for his family and has been accused of going to war with his neighbours to do everything to try and save the 10,000sq/ft leisure complex at the back of his home.After an eight-year battle, he has been ordered by the courts to destroy the complex that includes a cinema, squash court and a bowling alley.The final deadline to pull it down to avoid jail for contempt of court...
Danny Bailey jailed for raping two teenage girls

A man who raped two teenage girls has been jailed for 10 and a half years. Danny Bailey, 20, from Hull, coerced both victims into performing sexual acts, said Humberside Police, who branded him a "pervert" and "predator". He was also sentenced for "disgusting and graphic threats" against a woman,...
