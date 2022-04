Pictured: Mignon Francois | Photo credit:Kept Frozen. Turning your last five dollars into a multi-million-dollar company would meet most entrepreneurs’ ultimate goals for success. It is not enough for a mother of six plus one who has loftier plans for the future. “I want The Cupcake Collection to be the largest Black-founded franchise in America. That’s my big crazy dream for The Cupcake Collection,” says founder and CEO Mignon Francois.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 10 HOURS AGO