Grand Rapids, MN

T’Hawks DelGreco ‘the ultimate team player’

By Ted Anderson Herald-Review
Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
 3 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS — For the past three seasons, Joey DelGreco has been a force to reckon with for the Grand Rapids High School boys hockey team.

The senior forward improved each season and culminated his high school hockey career this past season by being the area’s leading scorer with 25 goals and 43 assists for 68 points.

While DelGreco dominated on the ice, he also was a stabilizing force both in the locker room and off the ice for the Thunderhawks, supplying the whole package that a captain is supposed to bring to the table. It is for his outstanding all-around season that he has been named the All-Iron Range Boys Hockey Player of the Year by the Grand Rapids Herald-Review and the Mesabi Tribune.

“It’s really cool to get the award,” said DelGreco. “It is a real honor. There are a lot of good players in this area. Obviously I couldn’t have done it without my teammates. They supported me all year and all the credit goes to them.”

Wade Chiodo, head coach of the Thunderhawks, said DelGreco had an incredible year and did everything he could possibly do to help the team win. Grand Rapids lost in the section championship game to Andover this past season.

“Joey was the ultimate team player and the ultimate team kid,” Chiodo said. “He does things the right way on and off the ice and I am super proud and happy for him to have the success he did.”

Despite his eye-popping scoring totals, DelGreco said he prides himself to be a two-way player on the ice.

“I try to get back into the defensive zone and help out the D as much as I can,” DelGreco said.

DelGreco achieved many things during his high school career, but he says not being able to play in a state tournament is disappointing.

“It hurts what happened in the last few years and it is something I will probably never get over, to be honest,” DelGreco explained. “But I am just so thankful for the guys that I was able to spend the year with. I couldn’t have asked for a closer team and it definitely is the closest team that I have ever played on. I will always remember the good memories around this hockey team.

“I also couldn’t have asked for more better community support this year. Our fans are so great and the coaching staff is awesome.”

Chiodo said DelGreco’s determination is “through the roof” and that he is the ultimate competitor.

“He is a competitor in every facet of the ice, and it even shows in academics as he is an excellent student,” said Chiodo. “He wants to make sure he gives everything he has to succeed in whatever it is and reach his goals. It was a total honor to coach him the last three years; you can’t ask for anything other than what he brought to the program and the legacy he left in the program.”

Following the current hockey season, DelGreco played a few weeks at Wichita Falls of the NAHL and then moved to Waterloo where he was able to practice with that Junior team for a few weeks. He will return to Waterloo’s camp in a few weeks with the idea of making the roster. If that doesn’t happen, he most likely will return to Wichita Falls which is located in Texas. He will continue to have the goal of playing Division I hockey.

“I am trying to take the next steps towards getting a Division I offer and I think Juniors is what is going to do that,” DelGreco said. “I have dreamed about playing Division I hockey since I was a little kid and I am trying to reach that goal.”

Chiodo said DelGreco just needs to continue to do what he does on the ice and things will work out for him.

“He is a determined kid, he’s an athlete, he is focused and he is a competitor,” the coach explained. “I just told him to be Joey; he’s worked his tail off a lot in the last few years to improve his game and everything will come together for him. He will find success in whatever he is doing down the road.”

Chiodo said he has no doubts that DelGreco will be playing Division I hockey down the road. He said DelGreco has a lot of tangibles that many college coaches would love to have in their programs.

“I’ve told him that eventually things will all come together for him and he will get the benefit of all the hard work and what he has done on and off the ice.

“He is a Division I hockey player, no questions asked. He will do exactly what he did for us in Grand Rapids in Junior hockey next year and be successful.”

Following is the entire All-Iron Range Boys Hockey Team of the Year:

Joey DelGreco, Grand Rapids; Easton Young, Grand Rapids; Garett Drotts, Grand Rapids; Ren Morque, Grand Rapids; Kaden Nelson, Grand Rapids; Myles Gunderson, Grand Rapids; Hayden DeMars, Grand Rapids; Will Stauffer, Grand Rapids; Henry Sterle, Grand Rapids; Nathan Jurganson, Greenway; Aiden Springer, Greenway; Ezra Carlson, Greenway; Bodie Jorgenson, Greenway; Ian Kangas, Rock Ridge; Nick Troutwine, Rock Ridge; Keegan Ruedebusch, Rock Ridge; Dylan Hedley, Rock Ridge; Drew Kubena, Hibbing; Kasey Kemp, Hibbing; Beau Frider, Hibbing; and Brayden Boyer, Hibbing.

Mesabi Tribune

Norsemen begin division play with sweep over Northland

AURORA — The Mesabi Range College baseball team got their divisional schedule off on a strong note, taking a pair of games from Northland on Sunday 7-2 and then 6-1. Gabriel Soto pitched a complete game for the Norsemen in the opener, giving up two runs on six hits and three walks. He struck out nine along the way. At the plate, Nick Peters paced Mesabi Range, going 3-4 with...
AURORA, MN
WFRV Local 5

Mike Leone named Gamblers new head coach and general manager

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Just less than a month after announcing the news of Pat Mikesch parting ways with the Green Bay Gamblers, the team has hired the next man for the job. The team introduced Mike Leone as Green Bay’s 8th head coach and general manager on Tuesday afternoon. Leone spent the past […]
