Deadly motorcycle accident in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A motorcyclist was killed after striking a ditch and spilling Friday night in Chesterfield County, the South Carolina State Highway Patrol said on Sunday.

Troopers responded to calls regarding the accident around 7 p.m. on Friday near Wildwood Road on SC 109.

An initial investigation revealed the motorcycle ran off the right side of the road while traveling southbound on 109, struck a ditch, and spilled. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene, the trooper’s report stated.

The cause of the spill is unknown at this time and this remains an active investigation.

