ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, SC

Deadly motorcycle accident in Chesterfield County

By Jesse Ullmann
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XdWZI_0fIdh8ZT00

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A motorcyclist was killed after striking a ditch and spilling Friday night in Chesterfield County, the South Carolina State Highway Patrol said on Sunday.

Troopers responded to calls regarding the accident around 7 p.m. on Friday near Wildwood Road on SC 109.

An initial investigation revealed the motorcycle ran off the right side of the road while traveling southbound on 109, struck a ditch, and spilled. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene, the trooper’s report stated.

The cause of the spill is unknown at this time and this remains an active investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

1 dead in vehicle crash in Spartanburg Co.

Editor’s Note: The name of the deceased as been changed to reflect the correct first name. MOORE, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Sunday morning in a vehicle crash in Moore. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Nazareth Church Road around 9 a.m. Troopers said a driver of a Ford […]
MOORE, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Burke County high-speed chase with stolen motorcycle

BURKE COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect who crashed a stolen motorcycle after a high-speed chase has been released from the hospital and arrested, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a motorcycle that did not have plates on it last Thursday around 3 p.m. […]
BURKE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chesterfield County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Chesterfield County, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Accident#South Carolina State#Sc#Queen City News
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

36K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy