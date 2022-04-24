ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida, NY

Sheriff: Florida woman found drunk watching children

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zx2XK_0fIdgWxh00

FLORIDA, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – On April 22, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a house in the Town of Florida for a possible violation of an order of protection. Following an investigation, police say Rosemary A. Persons, 30, was found to be heavily intoxicated while watching over her three young children.

Cobleskill Police investigating after two shots fired into house

Persons was taken into custody and charged with the following:

  • Second-degree criminal contempt
  • Endangering the welfare of a child (three counts)
Police: Rutland man physically assaults family member

She was processed at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and taken to the Town of Florida Court where she was arraigned by the Honorable Judge Brown. Persons was released on her own recognizance and is scheduled to appear back in the Town of Florida Court at a later date.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 11

Patrick Allen
3d ago

if she was in her own home. Whats the law stating you can not drink with your kids in the house. bet these charges don't stick....

Reply(4)
4
TC Andrews
3d ago

There's no law preventing alcoholics, drug addicts or the mentally ill from procreating

Reply(1)
6
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florida, NY
Crime & Safety
Montgomery County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Florida, NY
County
Montgomery County, NY
State
Florida State
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
NEWS10 ABC

Woman fined $10 million on fentanyl, drug charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Jamestown woman pleaded guilty to numerous drug charges Monday, April 11 in U.S. District Court. She landed herself a $10 million fine and a minimum of 10 years in prison, with a maximum of a life sentence. Antasia Babcock, 28, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and conspiracy to possess […]
JAMESTOWN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Persons#Florida Court
WETM 18 News

Elmira Police asking for help to ID Dollar General thieves

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira Police are asking for help in identifying two separate larcenies that occurred at the Dollar General at College Ave. and W. Second St. Police say that both subjects stole an undisclosed amount of merchandise on Sunday, April 10, 2022. EPD is asking anybody that knows the identity of either person […]
ELMIRA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NEWS10 ABC

Albany PD: 18 arrested with drugs, guns, money

The Albany Police Department and Marshals, arrested 18 people this past week after executing several search warrants across the City of Albany. This comes after Albany Police addressed drug trafficking and gang activity along the Central Avenue corridor in Albany.
TODAY.com

Arby’s manager facing charges after allegedly throwing hot grease on customer

An Alabama Arby's manager is facing criminal charges and a civil lawsuit after she allegedly dumped hot grease on a drive-thru customer, leaving the victim with severe burns. On Saturday, the Hueytown Police department posted a press release on its Facebook page that said officers had responded to a report of an altercation between an employee and a customer at a local Arby’s.
Daily Voice

Missing 3-Year-Old Found Dead In Rensselaer County

A Rensselaer County family is grieving the loss of their 3-year-old child after he was found dead in a swimming pool. The boy was reported missing Sunday, April 17, from a house on Oakhurst Street in Pleasantdale, the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. After an extensive...
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy