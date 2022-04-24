ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barry County, MO

Flood Watch issued for Barry, Christian, Dade, Dallas, Dent, Douglas, Greene, Howell by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-24 19:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Fayette Ridges by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 23:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Allegheny; Armstrong; Beaver; Butler; Fayette; Fayette Ridges; Greene; Indiana; Lawrence; Washington; Westmoreland; Westmoreland Ridges FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central Ohio. Portions of southwest and western Pennsylvania. Portions of northern and the northern panhandle of West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
natureworldnews.com

Weather Warning for Severe Thunderstorms Issued for Kansas and Oklahoma

Severe thunderstorms are looming over Kansas and Oklahoma after US meteorologists issued their latest weather warning, prompting the risks of the downpour of large hailstones, strong winds, and twisters in the mentioned states and their surrounding areas. Severe Thunderstorms. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) - Storm Prediction Center...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Weather Channel

Severe Thunderstorm, Flood Threats Return to Plains Again Late This Week

Once again, severe thunderstorms will return to the Plains later this week. Large hail, damaging winds and at least a few tornadoes are possible. More heavy rain, even wet snow, is also forecast for the storm-weary northern Plains. This could exacerbate existing flooding in North Dakota and northwest Minnesota. Severe...
ENVIRONMENT
KTTS

Storms In Forecast Starting Thursday

(KTTS News) — It’ll be nice and sunny today, followed by showers and storms starting tomorrow and lasting into the weekend. We could get up to a half an inch of rain Thursday. Strong to severe storms are possible Friday afternoon and evening. Hail, strong winds, flooding, and...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOCO

Storm risk tonight

KOCO Meteorologist Sabrina Bates says there's a risk for severe storms tonight in far northwest Oklahoma. There's another chance of storms on Friday.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Augusta, Clarke, Culpeper, Frederick, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Augusta; Clarke; Culpeper; Frederick; Madison; Northern Fauquier; Northern Virginia Blue Ridge; Orange; Page; Rappahannock; Rockingham; Shenandoah; Southern Fauquier; Warren; Western Loudoun FREEZE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY FREEZE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northern Maryland, central, northern, northwest and western Virginia and eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Thursday night through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Berkeley, Jefferson, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Berkeley; Jefferson; Morgan FREEZE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY FREEZE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northern Maryland, central, northern, northwest and western Virginia and eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Thursday night through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Belmont, Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton, Guernsey, Harrison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 23:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Belmont; Carroll; Columbiana; Coshocton; Guernsey; Harrison; Jefferson; Monroe; Muskingum; Noble; Tuscarawas FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central Ohio. Portions of southwest and western Pennsylvania. Portions of northern and the northern panhandle of West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Brooke, Eastern Preston, Hancock, Marion, Marshall, Monongalia by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 23:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Brooke; Eastern Preston; Hancock; Marion; Marshall; Monongalia; Ohio; Preston; Ridges of Eastern Monongalia and Northwestern Preston; Western Tucker; Wetzel FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central Ohio. Portions of southwest and western Pennsylvania. Portions of northern and the northern panhandle of West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
