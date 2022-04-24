ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamo, CA

Incredible 10-acre East Bay estate is like a private resort, listed for $17.75M

By Anna Marie Erwert
SFGate
SFGate
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AsQ2d_0fIdd6NV00
The palatial Lark Ridge Estate in Alamo is for sale, a 10-acre compound by a famous California architect, asking $17.75 million.  (Open Homes Photography )

In Alamo, an East Bay suburb about 30 minutes from downtown Oakland, is 322 Lark Lane. With 10 acres and an equally sizable list of luxury amenities, the $17.75 million sprawling estate seems big enough — and well-equipped enough — to qualify as a private resort.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NkKhe_0fIdd6NV00
The interior of the main home is a study in glitz: marble floors, Venetian plaster, real gold from Italy, a crystal chandelier and a fireplace from New York’s Plaza Hotel. (Open Homes Photography )

The design of this property is that of renowned Beverly Hills architect Brian Tichenor. The Tichenor and Thorp architecture firm also created such buildings as the Los Angeles Times headquarters in Los Angeles and remodeled the interior of the Cecil B. DeMille estate in Los Feliz.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KDvme_0fIdd6NV00
The kitchen is huge with double islands and high-end appliances.  (Open Homes Photography )
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GflZ0_0fIdd6NV00
The property offers many indoor and outdoor vantage points for taking in the views.  (Open Homes Photography )

In the case of this 2005 property, dubbed Lake Ridge Estate, we see a modern translation of luxury living. There are 11,447 square feet of living space here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31pRvk_0fIdd6NV00
This bedroom with its own balcony looks out over the mountain.  (Open Homes Photography )
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06XG4W_0fIdd6NV00
The dressing room off the primary bath has room to store 400 items. (Open Homes Photography )

The main home — or mansion, more accurately — offers a massive media room, 500-bottle wine cellar, and walk-in closets built to store 200 pairs of shoes and 200 handbags.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gkxtX_0fIdd6NV00
A dramatic hallway leads through the home.  (Open Homes Photography )

The property features many outbuildings in addition to the mansion: the one-bedroom carriage house, itself built over a secondary nine-car garage has a full kitchen, while a one-bedroom "tennis house" includes a kitchenette.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jcLg3_0fIdd6NV00
The private theater in the main house has a wall-sized screen.  (Open Homes Photography )

The estate's setting is equally luxurious, set on the Alamo ridgeline and surrounded by views of Mount Diablo. The grounds feature an outdoor kitchen and bar, pool and steam room, tennis court, as well as the primary 14-car garage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aSFMD_0fIdd6NV00
The manicured grounds seem to float over the forested valley.  (Open Homes Photography )

Two gates protect the property, which adds to the "private resort" feel; yet in fact the town of Alamo is actually within walkable distance. “It is rare to see an estate of this quality check all the boxes for today’s lifestyle,” said Dana Green, Compass listing agent. “The ability to retreat to privacy, while remaining part of a true community, less than a mile away, is extraordinary.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M5pZh_0fIdd6NV00
The pool at night sparkles on the huge outdoor patio.  (Open Homes Photography )

Anna Marie Erwert writes from both the renter and new buyer perspective, having (finally) achieved both statuses. She focuses on national real estate trends, specializing in the San Francisco Bay Area and Pacific Northwest. Follow Anna on Twitter: @AnnaMarieErwert.

