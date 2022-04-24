Opera houses and kung fu battles: A Bruce Lee walking tour of San Francisco's Chinatown

A mural of Bruce Lee in San Francisco's Chinatown at the corner of Grant Avenue and Commercial Street. Lee was born in Chinatown in November of 1940. (Charles Russo/SFGATE)

Here's a fun question for your next happy hour debate: Who is San Francisco's most famous native son?

There are certainly some compelling candidates: Joe DiMaggio, Clint Eastwood, Carlos Santana and Gavin Newsom come to mind. But to me, the answer is always going to be Bruce Lee. Even now, half a century after his death, Bruce remains a global icon whose legacy continues to resonate in a wide variety of ways, from his pioneering vision for the martial arts to his massive impact in evolving social perceptions. Beyond his enduring relevance, he is also the only San Franciscan I know of with full-sized statues on four continents.

Oddly enough, his candidacy as our most famous San Franciscan has gone strangely unacknowledged over the years. Despite his popularity around the world, many San Francisco residents don’t know that he was born here. In fact, he didn't even make the cut when the Bold Italic ran an article in 2014 listing our city's "most famous natives ." In this sense, much of Lee's Bay Area origin story has existed in a hazy urban mythology that perennially teeters between obscurity and hyperbole.

A map of San Francisco's Chinatown with key points of Bruce Lee's ties to the neighborhood. (Images via Getty and Charles Russo; illustration by SFGATE)

This week, the Chinese Historical Society of America Museum in Chinatown launches its much-anticipated "We Are Bruce Lee: Under the Sky, One Family" exhibit to fully celebrate the martial arts legend just a few blocks from where he was born. As one of Lee's recent biographers , I think it is an opportune moment to sift through the urban mythology surrounding him in his native neighborhood and create a walking tour of the most iconic locations from his life on this side of the bay. From the the building where he taught locals to dance the cha-cha to the sites that factored into his involvement in the most legendary martial arts showdown in history, here are 10 destinations (plus three murals on the map above) that every Bruce Lee fan should visit.

Cheeks of fury: Four-month-old Bruce Lee pictured with his mother in family immigration files. (Document via the National Archives and Records Administration in San Bruno, CA)

Chinese Hospital

845 Jackson St.

Bruce Lee — or Lee Jun Fan, as his mother named him — was born on Nov. 27, 1940, in the Year of the Dragon, at the Hour of the Dragon.

As the story goes, a nurse urged his mother, Grace, to choose an "American name,” too. Someone in the room suggested Bruce. But it would be a long time before he used that name: Bruce didn’t even know about it until he was 13.

Grace hailed from one of Hong Kong’s most wealthy and influential families. At one point, her uncle Robert Ho Tung was the wealthiest man in the nation and was directly involved with the likes of Queen Mary, Sun Yat-sen and Chiang Kai-shek. Lee’s maternal grandfather had 29 children between one wife and 13 concubines, yet his mother is believed to be the result of an affair his grandfather had with an English woman . His mixed race heritage would prove to be both a hurdle and an asset at different stages of his life.

The Chinese Hospital underwent a major renovation in the past 10 years, sadly discarding much of its previous architectural charm. A plaque commemorating Lee’s birth was installed in 1998 and can currently be found in the reception area of the lobby.

Now and then: the Sun Sing today and in 1934, when it was know as the Mandarin Theater. Bruce Lee's father performed there between late 1939 and early 1941. Years later in 1964, Bruce would have a notorious incident on the same stage. (Images by Charles Russo and OpenSFHistory/wnp5.50416)

The Sun Sing Theater

1029 Grant Ave.

Lee was born into show business. In fact, his San Francisco origins are a result of his father’s travels as a well-known comedic actor of both stage and screen.

Built in 1924, the Mandarin Theater, later rechristened in 1949 as the Sun Sing, opened in the heart of Chinatown as one of the premiere new opera houses in the community. However, there was fierce, Las Vegas-style competition between the Mandarin and the Great China, now the Great Star, a block away. Each tried to top the other by luring top-tier stage talent from China with the promise of exclusive (and lucrative) performance residencies.

Bruce Lee's father Lee Hoi-chuen was a highly successful Hong Kong comedic actor. He came to San Francisco, with his wife Grace, in late 1939 under a unique work visa to perform with the Hong Kong Cantonese Opera at the Mandarin Theater in San Francisco. (Document via the National Archives and Records Administration in San Bruno, CA)

It was within this competitive show business dynamic that the Mandarin booked Bruce’s father Lee Hoi-chuen along with other members of Hong Kong’s Cantonese opera troupe in late 1939. Bruce’s mother, Grace, came along as the troupe’s wardrobe manager. This arrangement was unique at a time when two discriminatory bills — the Chinese Exclusion Act and the Johnson-Reed Act — essentially thwarted citizenship opportunities for the Chinese in America.

The Sun Sing would play another pivotal role in Lee’s life years later in 1964, when he took to the stage for a kung fu demonstration which went wildly off the rails and further provoked simmering tensions between him and other members Chinatown’s kung fu community — tensions which would eventually erupt into his legendary showdown with young kung fu ace Wong Jack Man later that year in Oakland.

The Great Star Theater, originally known as the Great China, was completed in 1925, seen at left the week of its opening. (Image via Online Archive of California and by Charles Russo)

The Great Star Theater

636 Jackson St.

The Mandarin Theater’s rival, the Great Star, was where Lee technically launched his movie career in 1941, when he was just an infant. He played a newborn girl in the Cantonese-language film "Golden Gate Girl," led by pioneering director Esther Eng, who spent much of the ’40s as America’s only female movie director. Eng was a close friend of Lee’s family, even acting as the legal witness on many of their immigration documents.

Now approaching its 100th year, the Great Star was recently renovated and remains a key piece of Chinatown cultural history. (If you’re looking to watch a Bruce Lee movie, it has screened them many times over the years.)

A still from the film "Golden Gate Girl," in which a 4-month-old Bruce Lee had his first role, as a newborn baby girl. (Film still courtesy of Sally Eng via Blue Queen Cultural Communication Ltd.)

Jackson Street apartment

654 Jackson St.

Soon after filming "Golden Gate Girl," Lee’s family moved back to Hong Kong, where they lived through the war years in relative affluence. As a teenager, Lee trained in Wing Chun kung fu under (now-)legendary master Ip Man.

In 1959, at age 18, Lee’s involvement with the local kung fu youth gangs caused his parents to put him on an ocean liner to San Francisco, to both extricate him from trouble and take full advantage of his citizenship. He moved in with family friend Quan Ging Ho, at 654 Jackson St. The apartment was cramped and Spartan, nothing like his life back home, where his family lived with house servants and a chauffeur.

Bruce lived there for about 3 months before relocating to Seattle for school.

Kum Hon Restaurant

655 Jackson St.

Not long after Lee arrived back to Chinatown, Quan got him a job bussing tables at a restaurant across the street from his home. It was Lee’s first paid job — and he barely lasted a week.

Lau Bun, center, with senior students in his Hung Sing School of Choy Li Fut, located on Walter U. Lum Place along Portsmouth Square. In the summer of 1959, a hotheaded 18-year-old Bruce Lee would have a little-known run-in with this group. (Photo courtesy of UC Berkeley) (Image courtesy of Kem Lee Estate/UC Berkeley and by Charles Russo)

Hung Sing Studio

63 Walter U. Lum Place

At the time Lee arrived back in San Francisco, the local kung fu culture was presided over by a Choy Li Fut kung fu master named Lau Bun, who in his younger days was an enforcer for the Hop Sing Tong. Later, he settled into teaching kung fu and lion dancing within the community.

In the summer of 1959, Lee had a heated incident at Lau Bun’s school — Hung Sing — and was promptly ejected. This instantly put Bruce at odds with Chinatown’s martial arts community.

Arguably the oldest kung fu school in America, Hung Sing continues to operate in San Francisco’s Sunset District.

Sil Lum kung fu master Wong Tim Yuen (TY Wong) was a key part of Chinatown's kung fu culture for many decades. The name of his school — Kin Mon — translated to "The Sturdy Citizen's Club." In fact, the altar there bore the inscription: "The proper use of the good long fist / Is to punish lawbreakers and to eliminate violence." (Images courtesy of Kem Lee Estate/UC Berkeley and by Charles Russo)

Kin Mon Physical Culture Studio

142 Waverly Place

Lau Bun was hardly the only kung fu master whom Lee had antagonized. Another was Wong Tim Yuen (TY Wong), who taught Sil Lum Fut Gar kung fu at his studio — "The Sturdy Citizen’s Club" — on Waverly Place. Also a member of the Hop Sing Tong, Wong was often tasked with quelling rowdy incidents around the neighborhood's nightclubs. Reflecting the tensions between Bruce and Chinatown, Wong was known to have referred to Lee as "a dissident with bad manners."

Like Lee, though, Wong helped introduce kung fu to people outside of the Chinese community, something which had long been frowned upon by many of his martial arts peers. He published some of the first English language books about kung fu, taught non-Chinese students as early as 1960 and even took his students on NBC’s “The Home Show” to perform.

The Dr. Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall of San Francisco. It is one of several venues where Bruce Lee taught the Hong Kong cha-cha as a way to earn money in the summer of 1959. (Charles Russo/SFGATE)

Dr. Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall

836/838 Stockton St.

After Lee was fired from his job as a busboy, Quan came up with a fallback plan for employment: Bruce, who had been a dance champion back in Hong Kong, could teach the Hong Kong cha-cha at parties and dances around the bay. Lee began charging $1 per couple for classes held at locations such as the Kuomintang Building, above, in Chinatown and the Leamington Hotel in Oakland.

During intermissions, Lee would often give kung fu demonstrations, where he regularly used the opportunity to talk trash about other practitioners, further exacerbating his antagonistic relationship with the local kung fu community.

Master Choy Kam On's family played an integral role in bringing tai chi to the West. In the late 1930s, his father started tai chi social clubs in cities around America, including the Gee Yau Seah in San Francisco's Chinatown. Choy taught Yang tai chi for many years around Chinatown, but was also quietly known for having stunning martial abilities. As one student put it, "Master Choy could bend space and time." (Image courtesy of Kem Lee Estate/UC Berkeley and by Charles Russo)

Gee Yau Seah

Old Chinatown Lane

"The Soft Arts Academy."

The third tier to the old school Chinatown kung fu culture was a tai chi social club founded in the late 1930s by pioneering tai chi master Choy Hok Peng. Later, the founder's son — Choy Kam On — would garner a huge following of San Francisco hippies for his Saturday Salon tai chi sessions at the neighborhood YMCA during the late '60s and early '70s.

Despite long-held narratives that Bruce's fight with Wong Jack Man was orchestrated by the old guard in Chinatown — Lau Bun or TY Wong — to prevent Bruce from teaching non-Chinese students, the local martial artists involved were actually members of the Gee Yau Seah.

Kung fu master Wong Jack Man, second from left, taught for decades in San Francisco, first at 880 Pacific Avenue and later at Fort Mason. He retired in 2005 and passed away in 2018. His career is often overshadowed by his fight with Bruce Lee in late 1964. (Image via Charles Russo)

The Jing Mo Athletic Association

880 Pacific Ave.

In the early 1960s, Wong Jack Man arrived from Hong Kong and quickly established himself within the Chinatown martial arts community. A young phenom in Northern Shaolin kung fu, Wong impressed the local kung fu scene where Bruce had mostly antagonized it.

In late summer of 1964, Lee took to the stage of the Sun Sing Theater as a dance partner to Hong Kong movie starlet Diana Chang (the “Mandarin Marilyn Monroe”) during a promotional tour of her latest film. Lee had recently dropped out of college in Washington to return to the Bay Area so he could collaborate more closely with a group of progressively minded martial artists in Oakland. Tensions between Lee and the more traditional masters of Chinatown persisted across the bay.

In the late summer of 1964, Bruce Lee accompanied Hong Kong starlet Diana Chang on a promotional tour of the U.S. West Coast in support of her latest film — "The Amorous Lotus Pan." This brought them to the Sun Sing Theater, in the heart of San Francisco's Chinatown, where Bruce's martial arts demonstration (and critical lecture) nearly resulted in an on-stage brawl in front of a riotous audience. Weeks later, Bruce would face down Wong Jack Man in a legendary behind-closed-doors high noon showdown, based partly on comments he made from the stage of the Sun Sing Theater. (Image courtesy of Kem Lee Estate/UC Berkeley)

After dancing the cha-cha on stage with Chang, Lee gave a kung fu demonstration during intermission to a hostile audience who heckled him when a routine involving an audience volunteer backfired. In response, Bruce signed off by saying that his Chinatown brothers were welcome to come “try out” his kung fu at his new school in Oakland anytime, a comment which was widely regarded as an open challenge to the local martial arts community.

In the coming weeks, Wong Jack Man traveled to Oakland to challenge Bruce inside his school before only seven witnesses. The fight, which posited two highly dynamic 23-year-old practitioners wielding inverse styles of kung fu, ended in victory for Lee, albeit a disappointing one that would spark his martial evolution toward his own style, known as Jeet Kune Do.

In time, Wong’s school (often simply referred to as 880 for the street address) would be a notable addition to the local martial arts culture. Yet despite teaching to a wide range of students for over 40 years in San Francisco, his fight with Bruce Lee would typically eclipse the entirety of his legacy. The fight is still hotly debated in San Francisco — and around the world — to this day.