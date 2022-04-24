How do Disneyland’s Magic Keys compare with Universal Studios Hollywood annual passes?

The "Partners" statue of Walt Disney holding hands with Mickey Mouse is seen at the end of Main Street, with Sleeping Beauty Castle behind, at Disneyland on May 3, 2021. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag)

Since Disneyland ended its original annual pass program and started offering “Magic Keys” as a replacement, the park has consistently been facing issues with the passes, from limited reservation availability to guest complaints that have escalated to lawsuits . This week, a Magic Key holder shared an email from Disney saying the company was not allowing renewals of two tiers of its annual passes for guests whose existing passes are expiring.

Diehard fans are vocal about their disappointment in Disney’s continual removal of perks while the company continues to raise prices — but the fundamental truth is that as much as people express their disappointment, Disney continues to fill the parks to capacity nearly every day.

Still, some fans have been expanding their theme park allegiances and branching out to nearby offerings, like Universal Studios Hollywood or Knott’s Berry Farm .

In some ways, it’s impossible to make comparisons between a park like Universal and Disneyland. The Disneyland Resort has two theme parks, three themed on-property hotels, tens of thousands of guests all wearing park merchandise like full outfits and Minnie ears, and a literal sky train transporting people in and out in the most delightfully retro-futuristic way. It also has an unmatched culture built around it, with fans not just planning frequent trips to the park but decorating their homes with Disneyana and turning their fandom into an entire lifestyle.

Universal is a totally different park: It’s smaller and has fewer offerings but has a distinctly different kind of vibe and array of attractions, including one that no other theme park in the world can duplicate. Its Studio Tour is an hour-long ride through a working Hollywood studio, where you’re just as likely to see a celebrity as you are to get attacked by Jaws. It’s part theme park attraction, part backlot tour, part homage to Hollywood history. Plus, Universal has dinosaurs, Transformers, Minions and, let’s not forget, a certain “Boy Who Lived” and a Wizarding World built around him.

A one-day, one-park ticket can cost up to $164 at Disneyland, and $144 at Universal. Universal offers purchase-in-advance online discounts (which can amount to a $30 discount depending on the day) and extends discounts to passholders on tickets for family and friends, and it doesn’t require in-advance reservations.

But those incentives serve a purpose. According to a theme park cost study done by British travel site Etias.com , the breakdown of cost per ride of a Universal Hollywood ticket can be around $12.83, whereas a Disneyland ticket’s cost per ride is $1.37, and Disney California Adventure’s is $2.80. When it comes to value for your dollar, there’s no question: You’re getting significantly more for your purchase price with a Disneyland ticket over a Universal Hollywood ticket.

But those are single-day tickets. When it comes to annual passes, that’s where the conversation flips around.

Disneyland offers four levels of Magic Keys , the new version of its annual pass program. Every passholder is required to make advance reservations and can hold anywhere from 2 to 6 reservations at a time. If you miss a reservation, which has to be canceled the day before, you’ll get dinged: Miss three reservations in a 90-day period and you’ll be banned from making reservations for the next 30 days. That’s especially tough, considering life happens and we’re still in a pandemic: Wake up not feeling well and you might choose to go to the park sick rather than temporarily lose your privileges.

Of those four levels, the most expensive Dream Key is $1,399. It has no blackout dates and has the benefits of free parking and up to 15% off food and 20% off merchandise in the parks. The Dream Key is currently sold out, and Disney has not offered any insight into when it will replenish inventory — and current Magic Key holders are not allowed to renew expiring passes.

The next level, the Imagine Key, costs $949. It has about 50 high-demand days blocked out and offers half-price parking ($15 as opposed to $30 per day in the Disneyland garages) and up to 10% off food and merchandise. The Imagine Key is also sold out, and Disneyland is currently not allowing renewals to passholders when current passes expire.

The two passes available are the Enchant Key, which costs $649, has more than 100 blackout dates and offers up to 10% off merchandise and food; and the Believe Key, a Southern California resident exclusive, which costs $399, offers up to 10% discounts on food and merchandise, and has nearly 220 blackout dates, more than half the year. None of the passes include the Genie Plus paid line-skipping feature .

Universal Hollywood’s annual passes are, to put it mildly, substantial values by comparison. The Platinum Annual Pass is $529. It includes no blackout dates, free parking, a 15% in-park discount on food and merchandise and free Universal Express access (Universal’s version of Disneyland’s Lightning Lane, but with no timed entry) after 3 p.m. The Platinum pass also includes free tickets to Halloween Horror Nights and discounts on family and friend tickets.

The Gold Annual Pass costs $279. It has roughly 40 blackout dates, free parking, a 15% in-park discount on food and merchandise, and ticket discounts. The Silver Annual Pass costs $199 and has roughly 90 blackout dates. The California Neighbor Pass, which is a 9-month pass for Southern California residents, costs $159 and has about 100 blackout dates.

None of the Universal passes require advance reservations, and all of the passes are $10 more sold at the gate than online and available for purchase online and in-person.

But again, cost isn’t the only factor. Universal generally has shorter operating hours than Disneyland, and most of its rides are virtual reality rides, so there isn’t much to do for someone who’s sensitive to that kind of entertainment. Granted, the park is planning to open Super Nintendo World , a new technologically advanced land, next year.

There’s the other factor: No other theme park in California compares to the Disneyland experience , not only for what a single day offers, but also in the varied experiences like seasonal entertainment and decor. Disneyland has an unmatched ability to keep people coming back throughout the year and offer new experiences each time.

But as it gets harder and harder to understand the systems and secure entry into the happiest place on Earth — and you can get an annual pass at another park that pays for itself in essentially two visits — it’s not unrealistic to think people might be considering their options.

