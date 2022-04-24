ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Exclusion was the root of their success’: Netflix doc explores the downfall of Abercrombie & Fitch

By Dan Gentile
 3 days ago
A still promotional image from the Netflix documentary "White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch." (Courtesy of Netflix)

In 1999, the pop band LFO released the song “Summer Girls,” whose thirsty first verse featured the immortal couplet: “I like girls that wear Abercrombie & Fitch, I’d take her if I had one wish.”

At the time, the clothing brand Abercrombie & Fitch was ubiquitous across malls, high schools and college campuses, combining all-American preppiness with a not-so-subtle undercurrent of sex. But brewing underneath that tantalizing image was a company culture that weeded out both potential employees and customers based on their race and physical appearance.

The new Netflix documentary “White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch” dissects both the aspirational nature of the brand and pulls back the curtain on the lawsuits and public relations disasters that tarnished its otherwise pristine image. According to the employees, journalists and activists who appear in the film, the overwhelming theme is that discrimination was actually a feature rather than a bug.

“It’s why people liked that brand,” says Benjamin O’Keefe, an activist who mobilized a campaign against Abercrombie’s discrimination in 2013 and is featured heavily in the film. “Exclusion is part of our society.”

Benjamin O'Keefe, who started an online petition after reading a Salon interview with CEO Mike Jeffries, is featured in "White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch." (Courtesy of Netflix)

It might surprise many to learn that A&F’s roots extend back far further than the glory days of the suburban mall. The company began as an outdoors Americana brand worn by the likes of Teddy Roosevelt and Ernest Hemingway. It fell out of popularity but in 1988, it was acquired by the clothing chain operator The Limited, whose CEO Les Wexner was dubbed “The Merlin of the Mall” for his marketing tactics on brands like Victoria’s Secret. Wexner brought on Mike Jeffries as A&F’s CEO, who cracked a formula for success that is outlined in the documentary.

“He found a way to connect the heritage of Abercrombie as established in 1892, catering to elite privileged people. And combined it with this very sexy, sexual imagery,” New York Times business reporter Sapna Maheshwari said.

The promotional ploy for A&F was relatively simple: hire conventionally good-looking people. Recruiters would track down the most attractive frat guys at each college and enlist them as store employees. Overwhelmingly, these employees were white. Several Black employees recounted in the documentary how they were relegated to late night shifts stocking shelves.

Former CEO Mike Jeffries in "White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch." (Courtesy of Netflix)

A second important piece was the advertising. Jefferies hired Bruce Weber, a famous fashion photographer with a signature style of capturing the eroticism of the male physique. The overwhelming motifs of the ads were groups of scantily clad men interacting playfully, which the documentary notes has homoerotic undertones.

“It was clear to anyone who was paying attention that there were a lot of gay men involved in all of it. The brilliance of the brand is that that went right over the head of their target customer, the straight college frat bro,” said journalist Benoit Denizet-Lewis.

Shoppers walk in front of an Abercrombie & Fitch store in San Jose, Calif. (Paul Sakuma/Associated Press)

Throughout the ’90s, the brand’s cultural cache grew, with stars like Heidi Klum and Ashton Kutcher appearing in its ads. The company built a huge campus, where employees happily pulled all-nighters and referred to the environment as “the 13th grade.”

Jeffries took the company public in 1996, and A&F left the shadow of The Limited’s retail empire three years later. Sales exploded, with revenue increasing from $165 million in 1994 to $1.04 billion in 1999.

A still promotional image from the Netflix documentary "White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch." (Courtesy of Netflix)

The first backlash against the brand started with the content of its irreverent graphic T-shirts, a cornerstone of its offerings that were sold at an 85% markup. The teenage-style humor often crossed the line with explicitly racist themes. The shirt that broke the retail giant’s back was for a fictional laundry service called Wong Brothers with the tagline “two Wongs can make it white.” Asian American student groups began to protest in 2002, leading to A&F literally burning all remaining shirts.

Soon after, employees began speaking out against the company’s racially discriminatory hiring practices. A former manager told a Wall Street Journal reporter about having to grade employees’ looks on a scale from “cool” to “rocks,” and if they didn’t fit into that range, they’d be taken off the schedule despite their sales numbers.

Phil Yu, an early critic of Abercrombie's graphic T-shirts, is featured in "White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch." (Courtesy of Netflix)

A group of nine former employees of color then filed a class action lawsuit against the brand, which made national news.

In 2004, A&F settled the lawsuit without admitting guilt, but it signed a consent decree agreeing to change its hiring practices and report to a court-appointed chief diversity officer for six years. However, a semantic shift to calling its employees “models” gave cover for A&F’s hiring practices, and sources in the documentary state that not much actually changed.

Additionally, A&F fashion models began speaking out against photographer Bruce Weber and filed lawsuits. Although he has never been convicted of a crime (one case was dismissed, two were settled with no admission of guilt), several fashion models in the documentary describe how they were coerced into sexual activities, in detail.

Jeffries himself was at the center of several more scandals. He would use words like “butch” to describe female clothing that wasn’t feminine enough, was obsessed with the narrow definition of an all-American aesthetic and openly admitted to the exclusionary intentions of the brand. Plus sizes weren’t even offered.

Carla Barrientos, one of nine plaintiffs in a discrimination lawsuit against Abercrombie, is featured in "White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch." (Courtesy of Netflix)

“He’s not the only person in fashion who believed these things. But he was the only person seemingly that would say that out loud,” Denizet-Lewis says in the film. That attitude, highlighted in a profile Denizet-Lewis wrote for Salon, wasn’t out of place in the mid-aughts. However, seven years later, Jeffries’ unapologetic quotes about being purposefully exclusionary came back to haunt him, with a campaign demanding Jeffries’ resignation.

Yet another controversy involved an instance in 2008, when fashion blogger Samantha Elauf showed up to an interview wearing a black head scarf. When the interviewer brought up the topic with a hiring manager, the manager said that head scarves were not allowed. Elauf contacted the Council for American-Islamic Relations, and the story made national news.

A&F didn’t back down, and eventually the case landed in the Supreme Court, which ruled in Elauf’s favor 8-1.

On top of all the scandals (which includes a close relationship between Wexner and accused pedophile Jeffrey Epstein), the clothes themselves just seemed to stop being cool.

Former A&F merchandiser Kjerstin Gruys in "White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch." (Courtesy of Netflix)

“At some point those kids that learned that it wasn’t cool to be bullied grew up and decided that they didn’t want to spend money at a place that made them feel bad. Exclusion was the root of their success. And exclusion itself stopped being quite so cool,” said former A&F merchandiser Kjerstin Gruys.

Today, neither Wexner or Jeffries are involved with the company, and Abercrombie’s current leadership has made efforts to shed the label’s discriminatory past, hiring more diverse employees and emphasizing body positivity. However, despite a fresh PR blitz, some sources in “White Hot” question whether the strides the company have made are enough.

The documentary closes with the filmmakers asking Black fashion editor Robin Givhan of the Washington Post whether Abercrombie — and American culture at large — had successfully turned away from exclusionary tactics.

She laughs, and then delivers a simple “no.”

