Ennio: The Maestro review – exhaustive tribute to the great film composer

Ennio Morricone at work at his desk Photograph: Publicity image

As a piece of film-making, this documentary is cumbersome, repetitive and ploddingly conventional – all traits that were anathema to its subject, the late Italian film composer Ennio Morricone (1928-2020), best known for his collaborations with Sergio Leone, but who also worked with everyone from Bertolucci to Tarantino.

As a tribute to the man and his legacy it’s fascinating stuff. Giuseppe Tornatore, who commissioned Morricone to write the score for his 1988 film Cinema Paradiso , directs this exhaustive and fervently appreciative film, tracking the maestro’s journey from son of an itinerant trumpet player, to member of an avant-garde noise collective (“We wanted to make traumatic sounds”), to the lord of musical misrule behind many of the quirkier excesses of 60s Italian pop. All this, however, was a mere prelude to the main act of Morricone’s prolific career, as a creator of scores that could tell a story as eloquently as any screenplay.