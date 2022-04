The annual NHLPA player poll is back for another season. This year, 566 players were asked 15 questions over the course of the 2021-22 campaign. There were plenty of on-ice matters discussed like which goalie would you want to win one game for you and who’s shot would you like to have the most. But players were also asked off-the-ice stuff, like which players could excel in sports outside of hockey and who, exactly, has the NHL’s best head of hair.

NHL ・ 10 HOURS AGO