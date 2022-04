Terry Dorsey needed a gimmick, and he needed it fast. Something clever and genuinely funny that would make people laugh. The 32-year-old morning deejay had just jumped from a radio station in Dayton, Ohio, to the Dallas-Fort Worth market. Dorsey made it to the big time in 1981, all right. But whether he would remain there depended on his ability to turn around the struggling morning show he had inherited.

DAYTON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO