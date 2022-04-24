ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

FSU baseball: Noles look to win Sunday rubbermatch against Clemson

By Kelvin Hunt
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFSU baseball (24-14, 11-9 ACC) has been in a tight battle against the Clemson Tigers in the first two games. The Tigers have struck first, scoring in the bottom of the first inning in both games before the FSU offense responds to take a lead of their own. FSU...

