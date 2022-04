Most every Thursday, Agnes and I were the first to arrive at our weekly Scrabble games - she, via city bus and I drove to the church that provided facilities for the ladies. When I first met Agnes, she was close to 90, in good health — always wearing her hearing aids — although there was a day when Agnes arrived without her partial dentures. When one of the ladies inquired about their absence, Agnes casually mentioned she had most likely thrown them in the garbage and that was the last we saw or heard about those missing dentures.

