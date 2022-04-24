ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Two injured during shooting at Waco party

By Katie Aupperle, Royden Ogletree
KWTX
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWACO, Texas (KWTX) - Saturday night, Waco police responded to the 1200 block...

www.kwtx.com

WacoTrib.com

No suspects yet in three weekend shootings that left five injured

Waco police have no suspects in the three shootings that occurred in a six-hour period overnight Saturday and left five people needing hospital treatment, and officials have not drawn any connections between the incidents. “I can’t definitively say the incidents were connected,” Ofc. Garen Bynum, a Waco Police Department spokesperson,...
WACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Man wanted for Harlingen shooting that left two hospitalized

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen police are searching for a man in connection to a shooting that left two people hospitalized on Sunday. Anthony Lee Rodriguez, 28, is wanted by Harlingen police on four counts of felony aggravated assault, according to a release by Harlingen PD. Around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the […]
Waco, TX
The Spun

2 Arrests Made In Fatal Shooting After Police Questioned Cowboys Player

Earlier this month, Cowboys player Kelvin Joseph was questioned by Dallas police about a fatal drive-by shooting. Two men have since been arrested, Joseph not being one of them. Two suspects have been arrested in relation to the crime: 28-year-old Aries Jones and 21-year-old Tivione English. The two were arrested...
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Covering Katy

Gun shots shake normally quiet Katy area neighborhood

WEST HARRIS COUNTY, TX (COVERING KATY) – The only gun shots you’d typically hear at the corner of Westheimer Parkway and Fry Road are those coming from the range at George Bush Park, but we are learning that wasn’t the case on the evening of March 1, 2022.
KHOU

Texas high school track star killed in shooting

CROWLEY, Texas — A North Texas track star was shot and killed at a party over the weekend, police and the district confirmed to WFAA on Tuesday. Rashard Guinyard, 17, was a senior at Crowley High School and planning to attend Abilene Christian University to run track. He signed his National Letter of Intent in February.
CROWLEY, TX
ValleyCentral

Police: Woman found dead with dog bites in Mission

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police are investigating the death of a woman after they say she was bitten by two dogs on Thursday. According to a police spokesperson, a 59-year-old woman was found unresponsive by a 10-year-old female relative on Leal Street in Mission on Thursday around 3:41 p.m. Police responded and located the woman […]
MISSION, TX

