Yankees’ brass takes it on the chin from Mike Francesa for Joey Gallo trade

By Kevin Manahan
The Staten Island Advance
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Perhaps no player in Yankees history has had more excuses made for him than Joey Gallo. As the the Yankees have tried to alibi for the strikeout prone outfielder, they have pointed to his usually reliable defense and strong arm, his ability to draw walks, and the improvement of his contact...

