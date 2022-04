On a coastline full of incredible scenery, Meyers Beach stands out as one of the best. Also known as Meyers Creek Beach, the southern Oregon coast destination is seven miles south of the town of Gold Beach, nestled between Cape Sebastian and Pistol River. Drivers who pass by on U.S. 101 know this stretch as one of the most scenic parts of the highway, and those who choose to pull off and stretch their legs will not be disappointed.

GOLD BEACH, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO