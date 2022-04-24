ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cooke County, TX

Flood Watch issued for Cooke, Fannin, Grayson, Lamar, Montague by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-24 10:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flooding which can...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hidalgo, Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 08:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hidalgo; Willacy FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 515 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Advisory will expire at 515 PM CDT this afternoon for a portion of Deep South Texas, including the following counties, Hidalgo and Willacy. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Light to moderate rain is still possible in this area for the next half to one hour. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Berkeley, Jefferson, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Berkeley; Jefferson; Morgan FREEZE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY FREEZE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northern Maryland, central, northern, northwest and western Virginia and eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Thursday night through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Gray, Meade, Seward by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Gray; Meade; Seward A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Seward, southeastern Grant, northwestern Meade, northeastern Stevens, southwestern Gray and southern Haskell Counties through 600 PM CDT At 526 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Sublette, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Sublette around 530 PM CDT. Tice around 540 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Copeland. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
GRAY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ford, Gray, Meade by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 18:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ford; Gray; Meade The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Ford County in southwestern Kansas North central Meade County in southwestern Kansas Southern Gray County in southwestern Kansas * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 638 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located very near Montezuma, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include The Haggard Elev and Ensign. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FORD COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Harding, Quay, San Miguel by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 18:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-27 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Harding; Quay; San Miguel A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MDT FOR EASTERN SAN MIGUEL...SOUTHEASTERN HARDING AND NORTHEASTERN QUAY COUNTIES At 611 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Ute Lake State Park, or 19 miles northeast of Tucumcari, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Logan and Ute Lake State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HARDING COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Henderson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 19:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued Thursday morning. Target Area: Henderson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Gladstone LD18, Burlington Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18. * WHEN...Until Saturday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:30 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 10.5 feet. - Recent Activity...fell slowly to 10.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Friday morning and continue falling to 8.4 feet Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 10.6 feet on 04/11/1985. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HENDERSON COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for DeSoto, Highlands, Inland Charlotte by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 19:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-27 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: DeSoto; Highlands; Inland Charlotte A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Highlands, northeastern Charlotte and southeastern DeSoto Counties through 800 PM EDT At 734 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles northeast of Babcock Ranch, or 17 miles west of Palmdale. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Highlands, northeastern Charlotte and southeastern DeSoto Counties. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Las Animas County, Lamar Vicinity, Prowers County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 17:16:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-27 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Eastern Las Animas County; Lamar Vicinity, Prowers County; Las Animas Vicinity, Bent County; Springfield Vicinity, Baca County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Prowers, Baca, east central Las Animas and southeastern Bent Counties through 545 PM MDT At 514 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 21 miles south of John Martin Reservoir to near Kenton. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. These storms will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Prowers, Baca, east central Las Animas and southeastern Bent Counties. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BACA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Carroll, Frederick, Northern Baltimore, Northwest Harford by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Carroll; Frederick; Northern Baltimore; Northwest Harford; Northwest Howard; Northwest Montgomery; Washington FREEZE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY FREEZE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northern Maryland, central, northern, northwest and western Virginia and eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Thursday night through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Augusta, Clarke, Culpeper, Frederick, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Augusta; Clarke; Culpeper; Frederick; Madison; Northern Fauquier; Northern Virginia Blue Ridge; Orange; Page; Rappahannock; Rockingham; Shenandoah; Southern Fauquier; Warren; Western Loudoun FREEZE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY FREEZE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northern Maryland, central, northern, northwest and western Virginia and eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Thursday night through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Cecil, Central and Southeast Howard, Southeast Harford by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Cecil; Central and Southeast Howard; Southeast Harford FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 possible. * WHERE...In Maryland, Cecil, Central and Southeast Howard and Southeast Harford Counties. In Virginia, Spotsylvania and Eastern Loudoun Counties, and Central Virginia Blue Ridge. * WHEN...From late Thursday night through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CECIL COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Rockbridge by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Target Area: Rockbridge FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Near-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...Rockbridge County. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Near freezing temperatures may damage or kill sensitive vegetation.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Central Virginia Blue Ridge, Eastern Loudoun, Spotsylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Central Virginia Blue Ridge; Eastern Loudoun; Spotsylvania FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 possible. * WHERE...In Maryland, Cecil, Central and Southeast Howard and Southeast Harford Counties. In Virginia, Spotsylvania and Eastern Loudoun Counties, and Central Virginia Blue Ridge. * WHEN...From late Thursday night through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Beaverhead, Gallatin, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Beaverhead; Gallatin; Madison WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO 6 PM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Beaverhead, Gallatin and Madison Counties. * WHEN...From 6 PM Thursday to 6 PM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will mostly be confined to areas above about 5000 feet.
BEAVERHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central and Southern Lewis and Clark, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Jefferson WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 10 inches at pass level. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Jefferson and Central and Southern Lewis and Clark Counties. * WHEN...From 6 PM Thursday to Midnight MDT Friday Night. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will mostly be confined to areas above about 5000 feet.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Salt River and Wyoming Ranges, Star Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 16:40:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-27 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Salt River and Wyoming Ranges; Star Valley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Lincoln County through 500 PM MDT At 438 PM MDT, trained weather spotters reported a strong thunderstorm over Stewart Peak, or 7 miles southeast of Alpine, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Lincoln County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LINCOLN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Fayette Ridges by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 23:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Allegheny; Armstrong; Beaver; Butler; Fayette; Fayette Ridges; Greene; Indiana; Lawrence; Washington; Westmoreland; Westmoreland Ridges FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central Ohio. Portions of southwest and western Pennsylvania. Portions of northern and the northern panhandle of West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Cascade, Judith Basin, Meagher by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Cascade; Judith Basin; Meagher WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 10 inches at pass level. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Cascade, Judith Basin and Meagher Counties. * WHEN...From 6 PM Thursday to Midnight MDT Friday Night. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will mostly be confined to areas above 5000 feet.
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Rocky Mountain Front, Southern Rocky Mountain Front by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO 6 PM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 5 inches. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front. * WHEN...From 6 PM Thursday to 6 PM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will mostly be confined to areas above about 5000 feet.
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties, Morgan County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 15:54:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-27 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties; Morgan County; Washington County Showers and isolated thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Arapahoe, southern Morgan, southwestern Washington and eastern Adams Counties through 500 PM MDT At 416 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking showers and possible thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles northwest of Adena to 7 miles southwest of Cottonwood Valley, or along a line extending from 13 miles southwest of Fort Morgan to 24 miles northwest of Limon. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could produce areas of blowing dust and poor visibility. Strong winds may blow around unsecured objects as well. Locations impacted include Gary, Shamrock, Adena, Woodlin School, Cottonwood Valley, Twelve-Mile Corner, Lindon, Last Chance, Adena School and Woodrow. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
ADAMS COUNTY, CO

