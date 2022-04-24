Flood Watch issued for Cooke, Fannin, Grayson, Lamar, Montague by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 15:54:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-27 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties; Morgan County; Washington County Showers and isolated thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Arapahoe, southern Morgan, southwestern Washington and eastern Adams Counties through 500 PM MDT At 416 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking showers and possible thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles northwest of Adena to 7 miles southwest of Cottonwood Valley, or along a line extending from 13 miles southwest of Fort Morgan to 24 miles northwest of Limon. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could produce areas of blowing dust and poor visibility. Strong winds may blow around unsecured objects as well. Locations impacted include Gary, Shamrock, Adena, Woodlin School, Cottonwood Valley, Twelve-Mile Corner, Lindon, Last Chance, Adena School and Woodrow. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
