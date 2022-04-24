Sunday Morning News Roundup

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The San Mateo County Sheriff's Department is looking for a suspect who robbed a group of teenagers at gunpoint early Saturday morning in an unincorporated area of Redwood City. A woman armed with a gun approached a group of teenagers in the 1800 block of Hull Avenue at about...

www.sfgate.com

CBS San Francisco

San Jose Police Arrest 6 Suspected Members of ‘Prolific’ Smash-and-Grab Jewelry Store Robbery Crew

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Six members of a robbery crew San Jose police described as “prolific” were arrested following a months-long investigation of smash-and-grab robberies at jewelry stores across the Bay Area. The suspects, some armed with guns and pepper spray, would enter jewelry stores wearing masks and use sledgehammers and other tools to break open glass display cases and take thousands of dollars worth of jewelry. The robbers would then run to waiting vehicles and flee the scene. Police said the crimes happened between October 2021 and January 2022 in San Jose. Detectives worked with other local jurisdictions to identify...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

SJPD: Three suspects in custody in kidnapping case

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Three suspects are in custody Tuesday and a 3-month-old baby kidnapped Monday afternoon has been found, according to the San Jose Police Department. San Jose police said during an 11 a.m. Wednesday press conference that they are not releasing those names. “We aren’t releasing who the people in custody are […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Police Seek Help In Solving Death Of Man Found Unconscious In West Oakland

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Police are seeking help from the public as they investigate the death of man who was found unconscious in West Oakland earlier this year. On the night of February 7, Jose Eduardo Colon Ramos was found unresponsive at the intersection of 23rd Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way, just off Interstate 980. Ramos was brought to a local hospital for treatment, but never regained consciousness, police said. He was pronounced deceased on February 18. Jose Eduardo Colon Ramos. (Oakland Police Department) The events leading up to Ramos being injured and found unconscious are unclear. Police said Ramos had been in various shelters in West Oakland in the months leading up to his death. Police and Ramos’ family are urging anyone who may have information about Ramos’ whereabouts, activities and contacts to call the department’s homicide section at 510-238-3821 or the department’s tip line at 510-238-7950.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Owner of New Oakland Cannabis Dispensary Shot Sunday Morning

OAKLAND (KPIX 5) — An early Sunday morning burglary at an Oakland dispensary led to a shooting that injured a business owner. Cannabis merchants said this is the latest example of their industry under attack and it’s more dangerous to do business now than before marijuana was legal. Oakanna is a brand new dispensary on Lakeshore Avenue near Lake Merritt that opened a week ago on April 16. Police said that just before 4:30 a.m. a group of burglars tripped an alarm. The owner Joshua Chase received the alert and went to investigate. Police said someone shot him, wounding him in the...
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

California Officers Arrest Alleged Sturgeon Poachers, Rescue Giant Fish

This Earth Day, giant, enormous, and I do mean shockingly huge fish in California are a little bit safer. After nearly a yearlong investigation, Sacramento authorities have busted a major sturgeon poaching operation in the area. You may know sturgeon from social media, where videos of these living dinosaurs have...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

California authorities seize nearly 100 pounds of fentanyl

SAN FRANCISCO — Authorities near San Francisco say they seized nearly 100 pounds of illicit fentanyl worth over $4 million, blocking it from being sold on streets across the Bay Area. “This is a glimpse of the fentanyl epidemic,” the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet Saturday...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX40

Oakland teen missing since March has been found

OAKLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — An Oakland teenager who went missing in March has been found. 15-year-old Alicia Bryant was last seen at Motel 6 on 7407 Elsie Avenue in Sacramento, Tuesday, March 22. Bryant’s family believed her disappearance was related to human trafficking. The Bryant family talked to local police, posted fliers, and reached out […]
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

17-year-old pregnant girl shot in San Jose: police

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A 17-year-old pregnant girl was shot in her San Jose home on Monday, police said. The girl's injuries were not life-threatening, San Jose Police Sgt. Christian Camarillo said. One neighbor told KTVU she was shot in the leg. Another resident, Tim Johnson, said the neighborhood "is...
SAN JOSE, CA
Essence

California Couple Wins $150K Settlement After Being Racially Profiled By Police

Yema and Hawi Awash said in a statement that they want to be treated with “love, dignity, and respect.”. Yema Khalif and his wife Hawi Awash were awarded $150,000 after being racially profiled by police nearly two years ago. The couple was accosted by officers while working inside their own store in Tiburon, California, and now with the settlement money, they are encouraging the town to make substantial changes that will make the Marin County community a more inclusive place for everyone.
TIBURON, CA
Government Technology

California Jail Inmates May Be Issued Electronic Bracelets

(TNS) — Santa Clara County inmates may soon be forced to wear “non-removable” electronic wristbands that would track their movements inside jail under a sheriff’s department proposal that is drawing skepticism among advocates of civil liberties. But the department calls its proposal a vast improvement to...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA

