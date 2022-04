56,000 Manchester United fans have had their say on who should be axed in the summer as the Red Devils prepare for a mass overhaul. Interim manager Ralf Rangnick recently said as many as 10 new players could be needed in the next transfer window, with United now going five years without a trophy and increasingly unlikely to play in the Champions League next season after back-to-back defeats against Liverpool and Arsenal on the road.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 HOURS AGO