More clouds than sun this week on Long Island; highs near 63 Monday

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Temperatures will remain below average this week on Long Island, including some chances for rain.

Storm Watch Team meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says onshore winds will continue into the early week with more clouds than sun.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. High: 56-60.

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy. A few showers likely. High 61.

Wednesday: Any early showers will give way to clearing. High: 55-60

Extended Forecast: THURS & FRI: Mostly sunny, but highs in the 50s.

#Long Island#Storm Watch Team
