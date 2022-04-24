ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Gunn hopes favorable ruling on GOP closed-door meetings provides second Ethics Commission win

By Bobby Harrison
Mississippi Today
Mississippi Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ngaCS_0fIdXpiB00

Close attention will be focused on the normally low-key Mississippi Ethics Commission when it considers and rules on whether members of the House Republican Caucus, led by Speaker Philip Gunn, violate the state’s open meeting law when they meet behind closed doors.

The open meetings case might be the most high-profile issue to be considered by the Ethics Commission since 2013 — another case involving the Mississippi House and Speaker Gunn.

READ MORE: Speaker Philip Gunn uses secret Capitol meetings to pass his bills and restrict public debate. Is it legal?

In that case the Ethics Commission, in a 5-3 vote, reversed previous rulings to find in favor of Gunn.

The case involved whether House members who worked for health care providers could vote on funding for Medicaid, which provides the largest chunk of revenue for many health care providers in Mississippi. For years, based on Ethics Commission rulings, legislators who worked in the health care profession did not vote on Medicaid funding bills because of the perceived conflict of interest.

This became an issue in the 2013 session when House Democrats blocked the Medicaid bill, demanding a vote on expanding Medicaid to provide health care coverage to primarily the working poor. Gunn and the Republican majority opposed expanding Medicaid, but for various reasons did not want to vote on it.

The problem was that the state Constitution requires approval from a majority of the membership, instead of just those voting, to pass a budget bill. In other words, 63 yes votes were needed in the 122-member House. With House members not voting based on the Ethics Commission ruling, the vote of a majority of the membership could not be garnered to approve the Medicaid appropriations bill.

The 2013 regular session ended with no Medicaid budget. Then-Gov. Phil Bryant said he believed he could run the Division of Medicaid without legislative funding. Not many, though, took that claim seriously.

Instead, Gunn asked the Ethics Commission to rule on whether the House members who worked in the health care profession had a conflict of interest if they voted on the Medicaid budget.

The commission reversed previous rulings that previously said the members should not vote because of the conflict of interest.

“This is a difficult decision for all of us,” said Paul Breazeale of Jackson, then a member of the Ethics Commission and part of the majority who voted to reverse past rulings. “We do have rulings that differ in the past. It is a timely issue.”

Tom Hood, the executive director of the commission but not a voting member, defended the ruling. He said since the previous Ethics Commission ruling barring legislators employed in health care from voting on Medicaid, there had been state Supreme Court rulings saying legislators whose spouses were teachers could vote on education funding. If the spouses of teachers could vote on education funding, then legislators working in health care should be able to vote on Medicaid funding, the commission reasoned.

The most fascinating part of the ruling was that the Ethics Commission added that legislators working in health care could vote no on Medicaid expansion. But members who would vote yes should not vote because that would be a conflict of interest.

The mental gymnastics for the commission to reach that conclusion remains a mystery for many nearly a decade later.

In the current case before the Ethics Commission, Gunn will be asking the panel to conclude that his Republican Caucus meetings do not violate state law even though the state Supreme Court has ruled in past cases that if a majority of a governmental body meets behind closed doors to discuss policy, it is considered a violation of the open meetings law.

“A public body must strictly comply with the (Open Meetings) Act when a quorum assembles and discusses a matter under its supervision, control, jurisdiction or advisory power,” the commission wrote in a separate case recently involving a legislative committee.

The 77-member Republican Caucus constitutes much more than a majority of the 122-member House and meets regularly where issues before the Legislature are discussed.

In a late January interview with Mississippi Today where Hood was asked if the House Republican Caucus meeting violated state law, he said, “Neither the courts nor the Ethics Commission have dealt with a case on those facts.”

Gunn argues that the meetings do not violate state law because the Republican caucus is not an official “public body.” But the flip side of that is the Republican caucus does include enough members of the Mississippi Legislature to take official action.

It is of note that, based on research done by the state of Maine, 12 states have provisions in their law saying party caucuses are exempt from their open meetings laws.

Mississippi law does not have such an exemption.

The post Gunn hopes favorable ruling on GOP closed-door meetings provides second Ethics Commission win appeared first on Mississippi Today .

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

GOP-controlled House impeaches Republican attorney general of South Dakota

The South Dakota legislature on Tuesday voted to impeach Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg for running over a pedestrian who Ravnsborg claims to have thought was a deer. Ravnsborg will be suspended from his position, at least temporarily, according to Politico. The decision, handed down in a 36-31 vote, comes despite the state's conclusion last month that the attorney general did not commit an impeachable crime.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Maine State
Local
Mississippi Government
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Georgia Senate race: Herschel Walker lands endorsement of leading anti-abortion group

FIRST ON FOX: The nation’s largest and oldest grassroots anti-abortion organization usually doesn’t weigh into political primaries. But the National Right to Life Committee is endorsing Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker, who has been outspoken in his support to outlaw abortion as he runs this year to challenge Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia in a crucial Senate showdown that could determine whether the GOP wins back the chamber’s majority.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philip Gunn
Person
Tom Hood
11Alive

Herschel Walker raises $5.5 million in Georgia Senate race, trails opponent

ATLANTA — With the primary election about a month away, Georgia's candidates are pumping money into their campaigns and millions have been spent to make it on the ballot. Georgia Republican Herschel Walker said last week that his U.S. Senate campaign had raised $5.5 million in the first three months of 2022, a big haul that is still dwarfed by the $13.6 million that Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock raised in the same period.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mississippi Legislature#Conflict Of Interest#Gop#Second Ethics Commission#The Ethics Commission#The Mississippi House#Medicaid#Democrats#Republican
Slate

Republican Leader Humiliated by Audio Reconfirming He Didn’t Support Violent Overthrow of Government

After Jan. 6, 2021, according to public statements and reporting at the time, a number of Republican congressional figures who had rationalized and excused Donald Trump’s behavior during his presidency said they believed he was to blame for the violence in the Capitol that day. Some said he should resign or that they would vote to impeach and convict him to remove him from office.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Mississippi Today

Mississippi Today

Jackson, MS
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mississippi Today is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) news and media company with a forward-facing mission of civic engagement and public dialog through service journalism, live events and digital outreach.

 https://mississippitoday.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy