PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man working at a recording studio was ambushed during a shooting in South Philadelphia on Wednesday morning. Police are calling the victim fortunate. The man was able to run to the nearest Wawa, where he was transported to Jefferson Hospital, and he is expected to be OK. The intersection of Jackson and Water Street in South Philly remains blocked off. One patrol car remains outside the recording studio where police say the victim is a sound engineer. BREAKING: @PhillyPolice investigating South Philly shooting. Police say 5 men approached a man leaving a recording studio and fired off 21 shots....

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO