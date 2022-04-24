Beach Hazards Statement issued for San Luis Obispo County Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 17:40:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-27 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Centennial Mountains, Island Park LINE OF THUNDERSTORMS LIFTING NORTHEAST INTO ISLAND PARK THROUGH 600 PM MDT At 538 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of thunderstorms extending from near Shotgun Village to 9 miles southwest of Last Chance, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 40 mph and brief moderate rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Moderate rain could reduce visibility. Locations impacted include Henrys Lake, Island Park Village, Shotgun Village, Ponds Lodge, Macks Inn, Last Chance, Island Park Reservoir, Big Springs, Targhee Pass, Harriman State Park and Red Rock Pass. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
