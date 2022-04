EastEnders spoilers follow. Frankie Lewis is set to be left somewhat unnerved after an old face from the past crops up on EastEnders. In scenes set to air next week, Frankie (Rose Ayling-Ellis) will bump into Clara, who is an old friend from university, and learns how successful she has been. Desperate to give a strong impression, Frankie lies about her own success.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO