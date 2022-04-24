ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Justin insists Leicester are ready for ‘the big one’ against Roma

By NewsChain Sport
 3 days ago
James Justin believes Leicester are ready for Roma despite failing to find a way past Aston Villa.

The Foxes were held to a 0-0 draw by Villa on Saturday as they started the countdown to their first ever European semi-final.

They welcomed Jamie Vardy back after a six-week injury absence but could not find any breakthrough.

Roma come to the King Power Stadium on Thursday for the first leg of their Europa Conference League semi-final and Justin is prepared for Jose Mourinho’s men.

“We’re happy with a clean sheet going into Thursday,” he told LCFC TV.

“There wasn’t much for either goalkeeper to do. We’ll look back on it and see what we can do to maybe add that extra spark, but we’re glad to get the clean sheet and we’ll take it into Roma.

“We were happy, obviously, that we didn’t ship any late goals, but also, about the energy, we’ve played a lot of games recently and we’re missing that spark in the final third.

“Neither side didn’t really have too many chances and it was a bit of a draught in either box, so a draw’s a fair result in the end I think.

“We felt like we didn’t do enough to nick the result and it’s something we’ve got to look at over the next few days and get right for the big one.”

The draw ended Villa’s four-game losing run which has dropped them to 15th in the Premier League.

Marvelous Nakamba returned following the knee injury he suffered in December and the midfielder was satisfied with the draw.

“We got a point, with a clean sheet away from home,” he told the club’s official site.

“Now, we have to look ahead to the next match, I think we did well collectively as a group.

“We just need to push ourselves and keep believing in what the gaffer is telling everyone, pushing everyone together as a team.”

