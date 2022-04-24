ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Robert Lewandowski admits Bayern situation is 'not easy' amid exit rumours

By Jack Gallagher
90min
90min
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Robert Lewandowski admits Bayern situation is 'not easy' amid exit...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Robert Lewandowski
BBC

Transfer rumours: Mbappe, Tchouameni, De Gea, Abraham, Kounde, Hojbjerg

Paris St-Germain are increasingly hopeful that France striker Kylian Mbappe, who has been linked with Real Madrid, will sign a new deal with them following talks with the 23-year-old's mother last week. (Telegraph - subscription required) Liverpool have made contact with France and Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, 22. (Foot Mercato...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Bayern Munich#Real Madrid#Borussia Dortmund
BBC

Sassuolo 1-2 Juventus; Moise Kean scores late winner

A late winner from Moise Kean earned Juventus a comeback win at Sassuolo in Serie A and boosted their hold on the final Champions League qualifying spot. The win moved fourth-placed Juve one point behind Napoli in third and eight clear of Roma in fifth. Sassuolo took the lead when...
UEFA
SB Nation

Liverpool Transfer Rumours: Reds Finalize Deal For Benfica Star

Uruguayan news sources have made the claim that Liverpool are finalizing a deal for Benfica forward Darwin Nunez. The 22 year old has made a splash this season, scoring 33 goals and four assists in his 39 appearances. According to reports, the decision to pursue Nunez came straight from Klopp,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Bayern Munich 'set to land highly-rated Ajax defender Noussair Mazraoui' on a free transfer after 'beating Barcelona' to the Moroccan international's signature

Bayern Munich have reportedly beaten Barcelona to the signing of highly-rated Ajax full-back Noussair Mazraoui on a free transfer. The German giants have verbally agreed a deal with the Moroccan international, whose contract with the Dutch club expires at the end of the season, according to Fabrizio Romano. Right-back Mazraoui,...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Premier League
The US Sun

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool won’t take Villarreal lightly in Champions League after shock Bayern and Juventus wins

JURGEN KLOPP says Villarreal have lost the shock factor — but he will not be taking them lightly. The Liverpool manager claims the Spanish underdogs were under-estimated by powerhouses Bayern Munich and Juventus in earlier Champions League knockout stages and Klopp is wary ahead of tonight’s first-leg semi-final tie at Anfield.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Villarreal, Atletico Madrid prove that strong defensive soccer belongs in Champions League, modern era

Real Madrid vs. Manchester City is undoubtedly the glamour tie of the two UEFA Champions League semifinals, but the other offers a clash of styles that's becoming increasingly rare at the highest level of football. If their quarterfinal performance against Bayern Munich is anything to go by, Villarreal is likely to set up in an extremely defensive system with all of their players close to their own penalty area and their opponents Liverpool will enjoy the vast majority of possession while trying to break down the "Yellow Submarine."
UEFA
Daily Mail

'If I'm Joel Matip, I'm fuming': Rio Ferdinand says Liverpool defender should be FURIOUS after Jurgen Klopp dropped him for Ibrahima Konate for their Champions League semi-final clash with Villarreal

Rio Ferdinand has claimed Joel Matip will be 'fuming' after being relegated to the bench for Liverpool's Champions League clash with Villarreal. The Reds face Unai Emery's LaLiga side at Anfield in their European semi-final first-leg tie on Wednesday night, with defender Matip dropped by manager Jurgen Klopp for Ibrahima Konate.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

90min

386
Followers
3K+
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy