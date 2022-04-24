ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

Northern Pike, Pickerel, & More Fishing 1 Week Away

By Ed Vivenzio
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Anglers, start stocking your tackle boxes. We’re one week away from the opening day for certain fishing. A series of changes...

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Q 105.7

Popular Upstate New York Beach Named One of the Best In America

An Adirondacks favorite has been named one of the best fresh-water beaches in the United States. When folks think about Upstate New York, our beautiful mountain ranges and awesome lakes are probably the first things that come to mind. But for those of us who call Upstate home, we know there is so much more - including some great freshwater beaches.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Thinking Of Burning Downed Tree Debris In New York? Think Again

Hopefully, and I have said this before, winter is now behind us. We've had enough snow. I can only imagine you would agree. By the way, according to the Golden Snowball website, that last storm pushed Binghamton into 3rd place with 81.8 inches, surpassing Syracuse (76 inches), and only 5 inches out of 2nd place (Rochester (87 inches), for the most snowfall amounts among the New York State cities - Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, and Albany. We won first place last year.
BINGHAMTON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
FL Radio Group

DEC, Finger Lakes Land Trust Acquire More Land to Protect

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and the Finger Lakes Land Trust has announced the protection of more than 150 acres following two State acquisitions in Chemung and Tompkins counties. A 104-acre parcel with more than 4,000 feet of streambank along the Chemung River will be added to the Big Flats Wildlife Management Area in the town of Big Flats, Chemung County. Fifty wooded acres in the town of Caroline, Tompkins County, will be added to DEC’s Danby State Forest.
BIG FLATS, NY
96.1 The Eagle

When is Fly Creek Cider Mill Opening For 2022?

In January of 2021, it was announced that the family favorite destination that is Fly Creek Cider Mill might be closing for good due to the pandemic. The water-powered cider mill on the banks of Fly Creek had been pressing cider for a very, very long time. But alas, the Michael's family restructured everything to keep the magic of the cider mill alive.
FLY CREEK, NY
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

NY
13K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

 http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy