DENVER (CBS4) – Dozens of county commissioners from across Colorado are opposing a bill they say would be financially devastating. It would require counties to participate in collective bargaining if enough workers vote to unionize. Right now, most public sector employees can unionize, but their employers don’t have to recognize the union or engage in collective bargaining. (credit: CBS) The initial draft applied to all public workers, including those in city government, higher education, and even some hospitals, but it was pared down to apply to counties only. Some commissioners call it election year pandering to unions. Senate President Steve Fenberg, one of the...

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO