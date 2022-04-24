More than 800 new Lancaster County homes and townhomes planed, but not in Indian Land

An plan for more than 800 homes and townhomes in southwestern Lancaster County got an early approval, in the latest project set to grow the county.

The county planning commission gave a preliminary plat approval for a True Homes application in the Edgewater area, along Fishing Creek Lake. The 179-acre property on Bethel Boat Landing Road came to the commission with 787 homes and 76 townhomes planned, though revised plans since drop the total number of residences to 856.

The lakefront property is beside two more True Homes projects with Lakeview and the Cottages, plus the nearly 200-unit The Pinery -- West project. The larger Edgewater project is about 2,000 acres.

Two new roundabouts, plus several new turn lanes or turn motions, will be required traffic improvements to serve the area.

The larger Edgewater master plan shows a marina and docks, lake club, ponds and bike paths in the area of the new phases.

In a separate decision, the commission recommended rezoning 39 acres at S.C. Highway 9 and Catoe Road. Plans there involve another new home subdivision.

Edgwater is a large example of residential growth expanding out of the Indian Land panhandle, where it’s been concentrated for more than a decade. Indian Land has been the driver of countywide population increase, though larger projects are now submitted or approved near Lancaster and elsewhere.